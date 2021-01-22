Kearney Catholic beats Aurora, Gibbon hands Amherst second loss

Highlights and leading scorers from Thursday night’s Hub Territory basketball games compiled by the Hub sports staff from reports filed by the region’s coaches:
BOYS
- Kearney Catholic held Aurora to 11 points in the second half and pulled away for a 59-34 win after leading by three at halftime. Brett Mahony led the Stars with 18 points. Blake Thiele hit three three-pointers and finished with 11 points. And Logan O’Brien scored 10 points. Cayden Phillips led Aurora with 10points.
- Gibbon handed Amherst its second loss, edging the Broncos 46-43. Matthew Weismann led the Buffaloes with 16 points, Konner Hyde added 15 and Mitchell Sell scored 10. Scout Simmons led Amherst with 16 points.
- Shelton came out on top 58-57 in an overtime game at Wood River. Angel Lehn led the Bulldogs with 15 points. Quinn Cheney contributed 12 points and Riley Bombeck finished with 11. Wood River’s Cayleb Stewart and Austin Buettner scored 15 points each.
- Maywood-Hayes Center rallied in the second half to beat Bertrand 62-58. Weston Morrow led the Wolves with 18 points. Bertrand’s Arik Ackerman led all scorers with 25 points.
- Loomis’ Quinn Johnson broke through the 1,000-point barrier with a 30-point effort in the Wolves’ 85-47 win over Alma. Johnson also made five steals. Aden Lovitt added 21 points to the Loomis total and Shay Swanson scored 11.
GIRLS
- Aurora outscored Kearney Catholic 21-11 in the second half to beat the Stars 38-31. Ashlyn Wischmeier was the only Kearney Catholic player to score in double figures, netting 10. Cassidy Knust led Aurora with 10 points
- Maywood-Hayes Center’s girls started fast and kept on going while beating Bertrand 62-31. Yesenia Lopez led Bertrand with 11 points.
- Loomis came out on top in a tight game with Alma, winning 55-52. Sara Schemper led the Wolves with 16 points while Alexis Billeter scored 15 points and Georgia Crandall finished with 10. Addison Seibels netted 16 for Alma.