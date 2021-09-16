Kearney Bearcats search for first road win at Millard West

KEARNEY — Turnovers help the cause and the Kearney High football team looks to keep it that way.

As the Bearcats are still in search of their first road win this season, they head back east to face Millard West on Friday.

The defense continues to be the proven commodity for the Bearcats in the last two weeks. Kearney is coming off a dominating victory over North Platte last week. The defense shut down the Bulldogs’ triple-option. For three consecutive weeks the defense has recorded more than one turnover in each game, which set up scoring drives for the offense.

“I think our defensive coaches did a great job in putting kids in the right spot and our kids did a great job performing at a high level,” Bearcat coach Brandon Cool said. “Anytime you have momentum on your side, it usually benefits us big time.”

Millard West is 1-2 after coming off a 46-7 loss to Millard South last Friday. Just like the Bearcats, the Wildcats have been challenged against tough opponents.

On opening night, Millard West fell to Elkhorn South 35-21 but then bounced back with a 56-32 victory over Millard North. According to Cool, playing at Millard’s Buell Field is one of the toughest places to play out there.