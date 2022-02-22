 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney area boys sub-districts

  • Updated
  • 0
Holdrege’s Jackson Hinrichs

Holdrege’s Jackson Hinrichs (1) goes in for a layup while being guarded by Gothenburg’s Maddox Rickertsen (11) during their first-round game in the C1-11 Sub-district Tournament Monday at Kearney Catholic. Gothenburg defeated Holdrege, 51-34.

 Rick Tucker, Kearney Hub

Pleasanton advances to play Ansley/Litchfield in the semifinals of the D1-8 Sub-district in Litchfield by beating Overton 68-54. Trevyn Wendt led the Bulldogs with 26 points, making 7 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter. Caleb Klein added 17, all but two in the second half, and Taggert Nilsen finished with 13. Caleb Svarvari paced Overton with 18 points, which included four 3-pointers, and Wyatt Ryan chipped in 16.

Wilcox-Hildreth celebrated its first victory of the season Monday night, edging Heartland Lutheran 29-27 Monday night in the play-in game of the C1-11 Sub-district tournament.

Six players, all who will be back next year, scored for the Falcons, led by sophomores Grayson Sheen who had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Sam Gruwell came up with 14 rebounds and six points.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News