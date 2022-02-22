Kearney area boys sub-districts

Pleasanton advances to play Ansley/Litchfield in the semifinals of the D1-8 Sub-district in Litchfield by beating Overton 68-54. Trevyn Wendt led the Bulldogs with 26 points, making 7 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter. Caleb Klein added 17, all but two in the second half, and Taggert Nilsen finished with 13. Caleb Svarvari paced Overton with 18 points, which included four 3-pointers, and Wyatt Ryan chipped in 16.

Wilcox-Hildreth celebrated its first victory of the season Monday night, edging Heartland Lutheran 29-27 Monday night in the play-in game of the C1-11 Sub-district tournament.

Six players, all who will be back next year, scored for the Falcons, led by sophomores Grayson Sheen who had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Sam Gruwell came up with 14 rebounds and six points.