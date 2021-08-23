Young Kearney Catholic Stars eye return to state tourney

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic volleyball team is coming off a 30-6 season after falling in the state quarterfinals last year. As Kris Conner enters her 29th season with the Stars, the standard for the program is returning to the state tournament.

Most every year, the Stars have contended in the Class C1 state tournament. At one point, Conner’s teams would make 12 straight appearances.

“A big key to that is having good senior leaders that are going to set the bar high and, as far as being good leaders, they have to be good teachers. I think having that mentorship for the younger kids is huge for us,” Conner said. “It’s just kind of the expectation that this is where we could be. These girls realize that they have the potential to get there. It’s just a matter of listening and working hard.”

This year, Conner will depend on her new senior leaders, starting with the team’s top weapon, Ashley Keck.

Keck, who recently committed to play volleyball at Concordia University, dominated the stat sheets all last season. She led the Stars with 408 kills and 377 digs. Keck looks to step up in the leadership role as the Stars have a young unit this year.