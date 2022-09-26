Volleyball Highlights

» Kearney Catholic, despite being the top seed, finished seventh Saturday at the Aurora Invitational. The Stars lost to Aurora in the first game, 25-19, 11-25, 28-26, then lost to Waverly 25-11, 25-21 before beating Lincoln Christian 25-20, 20-25, 26-24. Statistics from the matches were not available.

» Kearney High went 1-2 at the Seaman Invitational in Topeka, Kan., beating Hayden High School from Topeka 25-12, 25-18 but losing to Heritage Christian Academy of Olathe 25-17, 25-17 and Spring Hill, Kan., 25-13, 27-25. Statistics from the matches were not available.

» Pleasanton defeated Bertrand 25-21, 25-20 to win the Bertrand Invitational. Regan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs with seven kills and Natalie Rasmussen had five. To get to the final, the Bulldogs defeated Wauneta-Palisade 25-18, 25-20 with Weisdorfer scoring 12 kills and Brittany Riley serving for three aces.

» Bertrand reached the finals with a 28-26, 25-20 win over Kenesaw. Brooklyn Evans led the Vikings with 13 kills. Emma Brown and Bethany Pelton had three ace serves each. In the match with Pleasanton, Brown and Evans had five kills apiece.

» Overton defeated Southwest 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 to win the Sutherland Invitational. JoLee Ryan rose to the occasion with 19 kills in the championship game while Natalie Wood had 13. Ashlyn Florell had three ace serves to go with 36 assists.

In a 25-18, 25-21 win over Chase County, Ryan had 10 kills and Adysen McCarter had two ace serves. Ryan had eight kills and Wood had five in a 25-6, 25-3 win over Dundy County-Stratton. McCarter had three aces.

» Amherst finished second at the Hastings Invitational, losing to Elkhorn in the championship, 25-21, 25-18. Amherst’s Katy Prickett had six kills in the match while Hannah Herrick, Kayten Hagan and Saryn Prickett had four each. To get to the finals, Amherst beat Platteview 23-25, 25-12, 25-17 and Hastings 25-22, 25-18.

Against Platteview, Herrick had 17 kills and five ace serves. She had another eight kills in the win over Hastings while Katy Prickett had six and Saryn Prickett had five.