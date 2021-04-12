UNK draws first-round bye in MIAA volleyball

Kansas City, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team will have a first-round bye in the MIAA Spring Volleyball Tournament this weekend at Lee Arena in Topeka, Kansas.

As part of the non-traditional spring season, teams were split into two divisions for competition. Each team had eight matches count toward their divisional record, which played a role in determining their spot in the tournament bracket.

Central Missouri won the South Division with a perfect 8-0 record and earned the No. 1 seed. The Jennies play the winner of Emporia State/Missouri Western at 5 p.m. Friday.

In the North Division, UNK rattled through divisional play with a 7-1 mark (13-3 overall). The Lopers are scheduled to face the winner of Newman/Pittsburg State at 3 p.m. Friday.

In the last NCAA volleyball championship season in 2019, UNK was the national runner-up with a 38-1 record and won its fourth-straight MIAA regular-season championship.

The tournament action begins at 11 a.m. Friday with Central Oklahoma and Fort Hays State playing on Court 1 and Newman facing Pittsburg State on Court 2.

The semifinals are scheduled to take place beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday with the championship finals set for 4 p.m.