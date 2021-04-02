Unbeaten Lincoln East wipes out Kearney’s 4-run first-inning lead

KEARNEY — It’s going to get uglier before it gets prettier for the Kearney High baseball team.

For two consecutive games, the run-rule came into play. After being shut down by the top-ranked team in the state, Lincoln East, 14-4 Thursday afternoon, the Bearcats extended their losing streak to three games, dropping them two games below .500.

While for the Spartans, a team that averages 12.5 runs a game, remain undefeated at 9-0, living up to their early season reputation with their depth and nine seniors already college-bound.

Lincoln East recorded 14 runs on 15 hits. The Spartans put themselves in scoring position in all but one inning, in which they were held scoreless in the top first.

“I think you have to tip your hat off to Lincoln East,” KHS coach Brad Archer said. “They are obviously a good team, one through nine. All nine hitters swung the bat really well.”

The Bearcats took a 4-0 lead in their opening at-bat. Kearney was riding with the wind with three early hits, and the Spartans committed one error that would result in an unearned run for the Bearcats. Once they loaded up the bases, the Bearcats were on the attack and. Tanner Johnson hit a two-RBI double.