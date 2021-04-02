Unbeaten Lincoln East wipes out Kearney’s 4-run first-inning lead

KEARNEY — It’s going to get uglier before it gets prettier for the Kearney High baseball team.
For two consecutive games, the run-rule came into play. After being shut down by the top-ranked team in the state, Lincoln East, 14-4 Thursday afternoon, the Bearcats extended their losing streak to three games, dropping them two games below .500.
While for the Spartans, a team that averages 12.5 runs a game, remain undefeated at 9-0, living up to their early season reputation with their depth and nine seniors already college-bound.
Lincoln East recorded 14 runs on 15 hits. The Spartans put themselves in scoring position in all but one inning, in which they were held scoreless in the top first.
“I think you have to tip your hat off to Lincoln East,” KHS coach Brad Archer said. “They are obviously a good team, one through nine. All nine hitters swung the bat really well.”
The Bearcats took a 4-0 lead in their opening at-bat. Kearney was riding with the wind with three early hits, and the Spartans committed one error that would result in an unearned run for the Bearcats. Once they loaded up the bases, the Bearcats were on the attack and. Tanner Johnson hit a two-RBI double.
“We came out of the gate and fired away, and obviously we were able to put up that four spot and had an opportunity, to be quite honest with you, to add more because we had guys at first and third with no outs. We had another opportunity later in the game with bases loaded, that we had a two-out hit at that point in time,” Archer said. “We had chances to put at least eight or nine runs on the board today and stay out of front, but weren’t able to do that.”
Unfortunately, that was it for the Bearcats as the Spartans shut them out in four straight innings.
It was in the top of the third when things fell apart for the Bearcats. Lincoln East, trailing 4-2, tied the game with a two-run bomb by Keegan Brink, who later got two RBI doubles and was only one triple away from recording the cycle. The Spartans added three more in the next inning and one more in the fifth.
Lucas Wegner started on the mound for Kearney. The sophomore allowed 11 of Lincoln East’s 15 hits, 10 runs, and threw one strikeout.
“Lucas did fine,” Archer said. “You have to remember that Lucas is only a sophomore, so he is finding his way right now. He’s throwing against one of the better teams in the state. As long as Lucas continues to throw strikes and is able to get his breaking pitch over, he’s going to do nothing but get better for us as he matures here. “
Kearney had six hits and four errors to go along with their four runs. Johnson and Reese Bober each collected two hits for Kearney.
The Bearcats will be on the road Saturday to take on Omaha’s baseball heavyweights, Millard South, and Millard West, at Lincoln.
Archer looks to evaluate his Kearney team after reaching halfway through the season while trying to end its slump this weekend.