Two wins give KHS baseball .500 record

NORFOLK — Luke Wegner pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out seven, as Kearney defeated Omaha South 2-0 Saturday in Norfolk and Korben Rich hit two home runs to spark an 8-4 win over Grand Island.

The wins pulled Kearney (12-12) to the .500 mark.

Wegner threw just 95 pitches to complete the contest and overcome three errors by the Kearney defense.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Kearney pushed one run across. A second run came home in the sixth.

Reece Bober and Easton Bruce doubled and Brayden Andersen had a triple to fuel the Kearney offense.

Grand Island led Kearney 1-0 after three innings, but Rich hit home runs in the fourth and fifth innings as Kearney built a 7-1 lead.

Rich was 3 for 4 with three RBIs while Max Myers had a double and three RBIs. Tanner Johnson was 2 for 4 with a double.

Cal Higgins was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 in six innings. Dawson Stutz threw one inning of relief.

None of Grand Island’s runs were earned as Kearney committed six errors.