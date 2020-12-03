Two state qualifiers return for Stars

KEARNEY — It hasn’t been easy for the Kearney Catholic wrestling team to put everything together.
“Practices are going well for the group we have,” said Matt Duffy, who will share the head coaching duties with Kenny Luther this season. “But we’ve been somewhat ravaged by COVID. The small group we have has been working very hard.”
The Stars have 11 on the team, but “some are just rumored to be out,” Duffy said.
Duffy was an assistant last year while Luther has long been on coach Matt Rogers’ staff. Rogers, now Kearney Catholic’s superintendent, has moved into an assistant coaching position while dealing with his other duties.
Only two members of last year’s team graduated and the “young guys we had last year are a year stronger and better. I think we’ll have a pretty successful year,” Duffy said.
The list of returnees includes state qualifiers Chris Feldner and Sam Luther.
Feldner, a senior, went 42-10 last year, but lost in the last round at state before entering medals competition. Luther, a sophomore, was 37-9 and a district runner-up.
“Chris is gunning for a state title,” Duffy said. “He lifted weights all summer and put on 20 pounds of muscle. He will be a totally different wrestler,” Duffy said. “And Sam could do really well this year.
The Stars open the season Saturday at the Broken Bow Invitational. Their schedule isn’t finalized at the High Plains Invitational, annually one of the biggest in the state, has been canceled because of the pandemic. The new subdistrict format also wiped the Ord Invitational from the slate.
“If we survive the strangeness of the season, I think we will get every guy in the room better and help each guy in the room maximize their potential,” Duffy said.
@HubSports_Buck
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!