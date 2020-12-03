Two state qualifiers return for Stars

KEARNEY — It hasn’t been easy for the Kearney Catholic wrestling team to put everything together.

“Practices are going well for the group we have,” said Matt Duffy, who will share the head coaching duties with Kenny Luther this season. “But we’ve been somewhat ravaged by COVID. The small group we have has been working very hard.”

The Stars have 11 on the team, but “some are just rumored to be out,” Duffy said.

Duffy was an assistant last year while Luther has long been on coach Matt Rogers’ staff. Rogers, now Kearney Catholic’s superintendent, has moved into an assistant coaching position while dealing with his other duties.

Only two members of last year’s team graduated and the “young guys we had last year are a year stronger and better. I think we’ll have a pretty successful year,” Duffy said.

The list of returnees includes state qualifiers Chris Feldner and Sam Luther.

Feldner, a senior, went 42-10 last year, but lost in the last round at state before entering medals competition. Luther, a sophomore, was 37-9 and a district runner-up.