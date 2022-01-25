Two Kearney players selected for Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN — Kearney High running back/linebacker Parker Wise and Kearney Catholic lineman Jake Masker have been selected to play in the 64th Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game that will be played June 4 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
Wise and Masker will be teammates on the South team.
Rosters for the game were announced Sunday in Lincoln.
Players selected to participate in the game are:
NORTH — R.J. Bayer, Howells-Dodge; Rylan Birkby, St. Paul; Jarett Boggs, Archbishop Bergan; Logan Booth, Logan View; Caleb Busch, Burwell; Brayden Chaney, Gretna; Alec Cook, Omaha Burke; Isaiah Daniel, Yutan; Johnathan ReRiso, Ord; Raoul Djidjoho, Mount Michael; Dawson Dunbar, Chadron; Kamden Dusatko, Stanton; Josh Fee, Elkhorn South; Colton Fritz, Pierce; Kytan Fyte, Grand Island; Vince Genatone, North Platte; Sam Hartman, Northwest; Orlando Hernandez, Omaha North; Mick Huber, Gretna; Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista; Kale Jensen, Central City; Ryan Kearney, Creighton Prep; Brennan Kelley, Norfolk Catholic; Jack Kirkwood, Creighton Prep; Gavin Kube, Yutan; Carosn Lavaley, Wahoo; Mason Limbach, Fremont; Luke Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista; Daylin Mallory, Norfolk; Nathan McCoy, Omaha Roncalli; Dylan Mostek, Bennington; Wyatt Ogle, Blair; Eli Osten, Columbus Lakeview; Gage Racek, Ord; Henry Rickels, Bellevue West; Jayden Roberts, Bellevue West; Trevor Schwartz, Scottsbluff; Drew Sellon, Fremont; Jack Stier, Bennington; Chance Symons, Scottsbluff; Kase Thompson, Battle Creek; Blake Thompson, Columbus; Carson Thomsen, Oakland-Craig; Rowdy Truska, Aquinas; Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Scotus; Koy Wilke, Elkhorn South. Head coach: Tim Johnk, Creighton Prep.
SOUTH — Owen Anthony, Lincoln Southeast; Luke Blatchford, Lincoln Southeast; Joe Brinker, Omaha Skutt; Trevor Brown, Waverly; Julian Castillo, Lincoln Pius X; Jackson Chandler, Omaha Skutt; Tommy Connelly, Omaha Westside; Kale Consbruck, Norris; Tyson Denkert, Kenesaw; Anthony Failla, Millard West; Hayden Fjell, Platteview; James Frank, Lincoln Pius X; Dylan Gray, Lincoln Northeast; Gage Griffith, Aurora; Clyde Hinton, Plattsmouth; Cory Hollinger, Cross County; Marley Jensen, York; Caleb Jones, Beatrice; Elliot Jurgens, Beatrice; Jsaac Kracl, Crete; Jack L’Heureux, Lincoln Lutheran; Jake Leader, Lincoln Southwest; Rashad Madden, Ralston; Riley Marsh, Waverly; Jake Masker, Kearney Catholic; Tony Murray, Boys Town; Quade Myers, Dundy Co.-Stratton; Christian Nash, Millard South; Nathan Pederson, Millard West; Nathan Renner, McCook; Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside; Trevor Ruth, Seward; Joshua Shaw, Sandy Creek; Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood; Carter Sitzman, Lincoln Christian; Austin Sohl, Plattsmouth; Eliott Steinhott, Platteview; Billie Stephenson, Lincoln East; Seth Stutzman, Milford; Noah Walters, Lincoln East; Andrew Waltke, Palmyra; Taylor Wieczorek, Lincoln High; Gavin Wilbur, Lincoln Northeast; Parker Wise, Kearney; Cooper Hausmann, Norris; Jay Ballard, Boys Town. Head coach: Brett Froendt, Omaha Westside.