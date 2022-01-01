Top moments in Kearney, area high school sports in 2021

Ndugwa was a heavy favorite to win gold before suffering a hamstring injury during districts. Ndugwa fought through his injury battles and managed to take second, while Schall won gold, and Dahlgren took third. The three-headed hurdlers shocked the state with their 1-2-3 performance.

Schall now plays football at Wayne State. While Kearney will be searching for someone to replace Schall, it’s a safe bet that Ndugwa and Dahlgren will be heavy favorites to win it all next season.

- May 20, The Gold Standard: Lily Novacek dominated the discus and shot put in the state championship. Novacek can do it all. She dominated on the basketball and volleyball courts, but her biggest triumph came in track and field. Novacek won gold in the shot put and discus at the state meet on May 20. She is now in the record books for Kearney High and was named our Hub Sports Athlete of the Year.

- Aug. 27, Kearney owns Grand Island: After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Kearney High and Grand Island reopened their rivalry during the opening night of football season. There was no question it ended in fireworks. With the combination of the quarterback-wide receiver duo in Riley Miller and Kaden Miller and the game-winning field goal by James Dakan, the Bearcats edged the Islanders 38-35.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}