Sydnee Tidwell named new softball coach at Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY — Former Loper Sydnee Tidwell has been named the new head softball coach at Kearney Catholic.

Tidwell replaces Jon Ruyle who has resigned to spend more time with his family. He and his wife, Nikki, are expecting a baby later this year.

Ruyle took over the program after the death of Russ Hiemstra prior to last season.

“We would like to thank Coach Ruyle for stepping in and leading the Stars to a State runner-up last year under difficult circumstances,” KCHS Athletic Director Rick Petri said.

Tidwell is a veteran caoch currently coaching the 10-and-under level for the Central Nebraska Softball organization.

Throughout college the Tecumseh Hith School graduate coached her hometown 16-and-under softball team that attended numerous tournaments in the Midwest and class C state.

Throughout High School she played for the Lincoln Swingers, which later consolidated with Lincoln Blue Diamonds organization.

She attended UNK and played softball for the Lopers for four years while getting a degree in Early Childhood Education.