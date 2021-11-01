Sweep over Ord sends Kearney Catholic volleybal back to state for second year

KEARNEY — As the Kearney Catholic volleyball team played their last game this year at the Cope Auditorium, a new season will begin in Lincoln. The Stars are state-bound.

On Saturday, the Stars put away Ord High School 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 to claim the Class C-1 District title and punch their ticket to the state tournament for the second straight year.

It was another shaky start for the Stars. The Chanticleers had the match even at 13, and then later 18. The serve-receive was an issue for the Stars that led to coming from behind in the first set. Aibrey Mandernach did set the tone early on for Stars with five kills in the first set.

“Aibrey in the beginning of the season was knocking it out,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “She had some shoulder issues midway through the season that may have been changed a little bit the way she’s been swinging it today, and the last couple of days. But yeah, she has some swings in the first set.”

Ashley Keck led the way with 13 kills as the Stars started to pick it up with a 7-1 run and took set one 25-19.