Sweep over Ord sends Kearney Catholic volleybal back to state for second year

KEARNEY — As the Kearney Catholic volleyball team played their last game this year at the Cope Auditorium, a new season will begin in Lincoln. The Stars are state-bound.
On Saturday, the Stars put away Ord High School 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 to claim the Class C-1 District title and punch their ticket to the state tournament for the second straight year.
It was another shaky start for the Stars. The Chanticleers had the match even at 13, and then later 18. The serve-receive was an issue for the Stars that led to coming from behind in the first set. Aibrey Mandernach did set the tone early on for Stars with five kills in the first set.
“Aibrey in the beginning of the season was knocking it out,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “She had some shoulder issues midway through the season that may have been changed a little bit the way she’s been swinging it today, and the last couple of days. But yeah, she has some swings in the first set.”
Ashley Keck led the way with 13 kills as the Stars started to pick it up with a 7-1 run and took set one 25-19.
“I thought the locker room was pretty good,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “We started out slow again in our pass and serve-receive. Kudos to Ash Keck. She just kind of took over and have taken a big part of the court, and I think we were slowly gaining our confidence back halfway through that second set.”
As the serving got better, so did the Stars. The final two sets went the way of Kearney Catholic, leading as many as 12 points in each set.
Callie Squiers and Josie Denney had some aces that gave Kearney Catholic a comfortable lead. Denney led with five of the Stars’ 12 aces, and Squiers added two aces and three ace blocks to go with her six kills.
“Cal had a great ball out there on serve, and Josie put up some good numbers on her serving today, so we shifted our rotation just to get her going, and she served a couple of balls,” Conner said.
The Stars will take on Pierce at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln in the opening round at state.