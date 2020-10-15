Successful Start: Stars beat Auburn, Central City at state tournament

HASTINGS – Kearney Catholic quickly squashed Central City’s bid to post a second upset on the opening day Wednesday of the Class C state softball tournament at the Smith Complex in Hastings.

The fifth-seeded Stars put up three runs in the top of the first inning en route to an 11-1 victory in four innings.

The eighth-seeded Bison came into the winners’ bracket semifinal having posted the upset of the tournament, a 6-4 stunner over top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

“Whether we were going to be visitor or not, we knew they had a young pitcher (freshman Jerzie Schindler),” Kearney Catholic coach Jon Ruyle said. “Young pitchers don’t necessarily have the experience, so you want to give them the fits that you can. It’s so important to hang numbers early in the game.”

The Stars (29-5) scored at least two runs in every inning of the abbreviated game becaue fo the mercy rule.

Central City coach Neely Moser said things snowballed on the Bison (23-11).

“Our intensity was not there in this game,” she said. “In our warm-up, you could see that. You have games like that, and I think this morning with the GACC game we came ready and roaring to go, but in this one we just weren’t as intense and ready.”