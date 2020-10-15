Successful Start: Stars beat Auburn, Central City at state tournament

HASTINGS – Kearney Catholic quickly squashed Central City’s bid to post a second upset on the opening day Wednesday of the Class C state softball tournament at the Smith Complex in Hastings.
The fifth-seeded Stars put up three runs in the top of the first inning en route to an 11-1 victory in four innings.
The eighth-seeded Bison came into the winners’ bracket semifinal having posted the upset of the tournament, a 6-4 stunner over top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
“Whether we were going to be visitor or not, we knew they had a young pitcher (freshman Jerzie Schindler),” Kearney Catholic coach Jon Ruyle said. “Young pitchers don’t necessarily have the experience, so you want to give them the fits that you can. It’s so important to hang numbers early in the game.”
The Stars (29-5) scored at least two runs in every inning of the abbreviated game becaue fo the mercy rule.
Central City coach Neely Moser said things snowballed on the Bison (23-11).
“Our intensity was not there in this game,” she said. “In our warm-up, you could see that. You have games like that, and I think this morning with the GACC game we came ready and roaring to go, but in this one we just weren’t as intense and ready.”
The Stars’ No. 4-7 hitters – Carleigh Eurek, Bralen Biddlecome, Alexis Keim and Lauren Marker – all had two hits and combined for seven RBIs and six runs.
Ruyle said it was obviously a surprise to have played Central City instead of GACC.
“Whenever you have a (No.) 1 seed go down and you know Guardian Angels had the season that they had and you don’t see them in the next round … anything can happen in a tournament like this,” he said. “When you see three of the bottom four seeds win their first-round game, you know it’s going to be that kind of a day.”
Ruyle said the state tournament atmosphere has been enjoyable.
“When you’re playing this well, it’s even more fun,” he said.
Kearney Catholic (29-5) 322 4—11 11 0
Central City (23-11) 010 0—1 6 3
WP—Biddlecome. LP—Schindler. 2B—KC, Biddlecome, Keim; CC, Seitz. 3B—KC, Marker, Owen
Stars open state with win against Auburn
HASTINGS — In their first game of the day Wednesday morning the Kearney Catholic Stars rallied for five runs in the second inning and held on to beat Auburn 9-5 in the first round of the Class C Nebraska State High School Softball tournament.
Lauren Marker’s three-run home run highlighted the rally in the second inning. Consecutive two-out singles by Krista Lee, Liv Nore and Sidney Owen produced two more runs before the end of the frame.
Lee, batting leadoff, went 4 for 5 and sparked another rally in the fourth inning with a single. Nore followed with an RBI double and scored on a pair of groundouts.
Nore finished with three hits.
Auburn struck for three runs in the bottom of the third on back-to-back-to-back home runs by Leah Grant, Kylie Allen and Jaeleigh Darnell.
Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, scattering 11 hits over seven innings. She struck out two but didn’t walk any.
