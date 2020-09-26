Successful Return: After week off, Kearney Catholic shuts out Minden

MINDEN — The Kearney Catholic Stars took advantage of an unexpected bye week to get straight as they blanked Minden, 38-0, Friday night at Minden.
Ranked eighth in Class C-1, this is the Stars (3-1) second shutout of the fall. Holding the Whippets (1-3) to 101 yards, KCHS bounces back from a 33-7 setback to St. Paul on Sept. 11. A planned home game vs. Ogallala on Sept. 18 was called off due to a positive COVID test for the Indians.
“I think we came out and played pretty well. We were kind of leery that we were going to come out with some rust. I don’t think we came out with that,” KCHS head coach Rashawn Harvey said. “Our first drive we moved the ball down the field. We had a hiccup but we still got points.”
Racking up 335 yards of total offense the Stars tallied 14 points in the final 2:32 of the first half to open up a 17-0 lead. While the Whippets recorded a fourth down stop at its own six-yard line, the ensuing driving netted three yards. The Stars took over at the Minden 38-yard line and five straight rushes resulted in a 10-0 lead. The last play was a five-yard run by junior Riley Grieser. He filled in nicely for senior Cale Conrad to the tune of 118 yards on 23 carries.
Senior Logan Miner picked off Minden’s Braden Bates soon after, one of three interceptions by the Stars. Facing third and 16 from the MHS 37-yard line, KCHS was thinking of a quarterback draw with senior Heinrich Haarberg. But so was Minden and they called a timeout. The Stars stuck to its guns as Haarberg galloped up the middle for the first down but also a touchdown.
“That (score) just built our confidence. Our kids were excited at halftime,” Harvey said. “They called timeout and we had already called (the draw). We just made sure everybody knew they were in a three-man front, went over the assignments and told Heinrich to really sell it.”
Late in the third Haarberg found a diving Miner at the left pylon for a 21-yard touchdown. The future Husker wrapped up the scoring by running down the right sidelines and through a couple of Whippets for a 15-yard TD early in the fourth. He finished 12 of 22 for 134 yards while rushing nine times for 67 yards.
“We didn’t miss a beat defensively. In our last game we played fantastic through three quarters. We didn’t play that fourth quarter. Tonight, defensively we put together all four quarters,” Harvey said. “Overall I think in all areas of the game – offense, defense, special teams – we played well tonight.”
Kearney Catholic 38, Minden 0
Score by Quarters
KCHS 3 14 7 14 — 31
MHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
KC Spencer Hogeland 39 FG 10:28
Second Quarter
KC – Riley Grieser 5-yard run (Hogeland kick) 2:32
KC – Heinrich Haarberg 37 run (Hogeland kick) 0:43
Third Quarter
KC — Logan Miner 21 pass from Haarberg (Hoegland kick), 1:29
Fourth Quarter
KC — Haarberg 15 run (Hogeland kick) 9:51
KC — Haarberg 5 run (Hogeland kick) 3:09
