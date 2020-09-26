Successful Return: After week off, Kearney Catholic shuts out Minden

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINDEN — The Kearney Catholic Stars took advantage of an unexpected bye week to get straight as they blanked Minden, 38-0, Friday night at Minden.

Ranked eighth in Class C-1, this is the Stars (3-1) second shutout of the fall. Holding the Whippets (1-3) to 101 yards, KCHS bounces back from a 33-7 setback to St. Paul on Sept. 11. A planned home game vs. Ogallala on Sept. 18 was called off due to a positive COVID test for the Indians.

“I think we came out and played pretty well. We were kind of leery that we were going to come out with some rust. I don’t think we came out with that,” KCHS head coach Rashawn Harvey said. “Our first drive we moved the ball down the field. We had a hiccup but we still got points.”

Racking up 335 yards of total offense the Stars tallied 14 points in the final 2:32 of the first half to open up a 17-0 lead. While the Whippets recorded a fourth down stop at its own six-yard line, the ensuing driving netted three yards. The Stars took over at the Minden 38-yard line and five straight rushes resulted in a 10-0 lead. The last play was a five-yard run by junior Riley Grieser. He filled in nicely for senior Cale Conrad to the tune of 118 yards on 23 carries.