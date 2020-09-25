Strong finish: KCHS tops GINW, Lex in triangular

LEXINGTON — Kearney Catholic finished strong.
The Stars also started slow.
After losing the first set at the Lexington Triangular to Grand Island Northwest, 26-24, the Stars regrouped to beat the Vikings, 25-21, 25-12, then defeated Lexington 25-18, 25-14.
“It’s been our thing and we keep switching rotations trying to find the magic number. So we’re apparently still going to go back to the drawing board because it didn’t really work so well tonight,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said.
The Stars and Vikings were tied 13 times in the first set and the lead changed hands 10 times. The last was when the Stars yielded a 24-22 lead, giving up four straight points. The rally included a kill by Ellie Apfel and a block by Apfel and Claire Kasperson as well as two hitting errors by the Stars.
In the set, the Stars had 16 kills, two aces and a block. Northwest had 15 kills and three blocks.
But Kearney Catholic had more serving and attacking errors.
“Errors and some non-aggressive serving. ... Northwest has a few nice hitters and if you give them an easy ball, they’re going to make you pay for it,” Conner said.
The Stars never led by more than three points in the second set until a mini-run forged a 5-point lead, 22-17.
In the third set, the Stars finished on an 18-4 run.
Ashley Keck and Bailey Spangler had nine kills each while Jill Collins had seven kills, and Ashlyn Wischmeier and Syd Conner had six kills each. Syd Conner also had four blocks to go with 23 set assists.
“I thought we had a couple kids come in and kind of sparked us on the serve line, which was good,” Kris Conner said.
The serving, which produced seven aces, helped spark the runs that gave Kearney Catholic the margin of victory.
“We’re not doing a very good job of sustaining runs, but tonight Kam David came in and did some nice serving for us. Wischmeier, she pulled some good runs and Syd got back there and got a little more confident on the serve line. That’s what we need. We just need to sustain runs long,” Kris Conner said.
In the second match, the Stars consistently put together 3- and 4-point runs and built a 10-2 streak in the second set.
Keck tallied 12 kills and freshman Callie Squiers had six.
“It was good to see Callie step up a little bit. She got a few more swings than normal and she took care of the ball so that’s just going to help with some more balance,” Conner said.
Lexington was limited to 15 kills in the match, 10 in the first set. Cordelia Harbison had seven of those as well as two ace serves.
