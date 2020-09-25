Strong finish: KCHS tops GINW, Lex in triangular

In the third set, the Stars finished on an 18-4 run.

Ashley Keck and Bailey Spangler had nine kills each while Jill Collins had seven kills, and Ashlyn Wischmeier and Syd Conner had six kills each. Syd Conner also had four blocks to go with 23 set assists.

“I thought we had a couple kids come in and kind of sparked us on the serve line, which was good,” Kris Conner said.

The serving, which produced seven aces, helped spark the runs that gave Kearney Catholic the margin of victory.

“We’re not doing a very good job of sustaining runs, but tonight Kam David came in and did some nice serving for us. Wischmeier, she pulled some good runs and Syd got back there and got a little more confident on the serve line. That’s what we need. We just need to sustain runs long,” Kris Conner said.

In the second match, the Stars consistently put together 3- and 4-point runs and built a 10-2 streak in the second set.

Keck tallied 12 kills and freshman Callie Squiers had six.

“It was good to see Callie step up a little bit. She got a few more swings than normal and she took care of the ball so that’s just going to help with some more balance,” Conner said.