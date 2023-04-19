The Kearney Catholic girls tennis team picked up a dual win on the road, finishing first in the five team Lincoln Christian Duals Invite field.

In the first round of pool play, the Stars swept through their competition, vanquishing Wilber-Clatonia, Hastings St. Cecilia and Lincoln Christian 5-0.

Kearney Catholic then played the winner of the other pool, facing York in the championship.

Two wins in the doubles, and one in the singles gave Kearney Catholic the 3-2 win for the crown.

The No. 1 doubles team of Kyleigh Seim and Claire Rogers outlasted York's Mayah Colle and Tina Hallisey 9-7 in a hard-fought clash. The No. 3 team of Sofia Hayes and Katelyn Huls came through, beating Regin Dunham and Lael Schwarz 8-5.

Kit Schrock was the singles winner, defeating Lily Nuss 8-4.