Stars were one-point shy of beating top-ranked Lincoln

“I thought our girls got after it a little bit and took them out of their system,” coach Conner said. “They have three hitters in every rotation, so it is tough to defend. Their middles ran a quick one. A lot of times, we had to single them up on blocks. It is tough to defend.”

Stars had a three-point lead early in the third set until Lutheran tied it at 11. The Stars had control leading by as many as four points. They had enough momentum to put away Lutheran as they led 24-20. Lutheran was on the edge but managed to make a late 4-0 run, which tied the game and went up one 25-24. The Stars evened up the score at 25, but the Lutheran escaped with two extra points to close the match.

“There were some good rallies. A couple of those rallies, I thought we had it down three or more times. They kept digging it up, and they have a great libero. She was all over the place. We probably gave her too many attempts, but overall, I am super proud of the kids for the way they played,” coach Conner said. “They put their heart into it.”

Before their match against Lutheran, the Stars were in another three-set matchup with Hastings-St. Cecilia High School but edged the Bluehawks in the final set despite the five different lead changes. When it was even at 20, the Stars ended the game on a 5-0 run, sealing a 2-1 win over St. Cecilia (19-25, 25-21, 25-20).