Stars were one-point shy of beating top-ranked Lincoln

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic volleyball team didn’t want to fall victims to Lincoln Lutheran’s sweepstake. The two top-level teams in Class C went toe-to-toe during the Centennial Conference pool-play on Thursday night.
Just when the Stars were on the verge of taking down the No. 1 team in the class, the Warriors even the score and then escaped with a 2-1 (25-16, 25-22, 27-25) victory.
The Warriors showed why they are the top-ranked team in Class C, wiping out Aquinas Catholic in their first match and then winning the first set over the Stars. Just when it looked like it was going to be another clean sweep, the Stars turned it around and made a run to make it a competitive match.
“I’m super proud of our composure. They kind of a took it to us in the first set, and early halfway through the second set we were kind of struggling,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “I was really proud of our kids for fighting back, got it and pulling together. We did some great things there at the end of the second set and third set.”
Errors started to derail Lutheran to the point that KCHS caught up and tied the game at 20. Then the Stars captured their first lead of the match. Sydney Conner, who made her return on KCHS’s homecourt after her automobile accident, set up the winning play to Aibrey Mandernach that gave Stars the win, forcing a third set.
“I thought our girls got after it a little bit and took them out of their system,” coach Conner said. “They have three hitters in every rotation, so it is tough to defend. Their middles ran a quick one. A lot of times, we had to single them up on blocks. It is tough to defend.”
Stars had a three-point lead early in the third set until Lutheran tied it at 11. The Stars had control leading by as many as four points. They had enough momentum to put away Lutheran as they led 24-20. Lutheran was on the edge but managed to make a late 4-0 run, which tied the game and went up one 25-24. The Stars evened up the score at 25, but the Lutheran escaped with two extra points to close the match.
“There were some good rallies. A couple of those rallies, I thought we had it down three or more times. They kept digging it up, and they have a great libero. She was all over the place. We probably gave her too many attempts, but overall, I am super proud of the kids for the way they played,” coach Conner said. “They put their heart into it.”
Before their match against Lutheran, the Stars were in another three-set matchup with Hastings-St. Cecilia High School but edged the Bluehawks in the final set despite the five different lead changes. When it was even at 20, the Stars ended the game on a 5-0 run, sealing a 2-1 win over St. Cecilia (19-25, 25-21, 25-20).
Ashley Keck led with 41 kills, 32 digs and four aces in the two matches. Syd Conner had 49 assists, 31 coming from the Lutheran match. After a long stretch of the regular season, one day of rest is needed for the Stars before resuming the conference tournament.
“It has been brutal,” Kris Conner said. “In the past month, we’ve been playing every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. My kids are tired and a little beat up, but it’s nice to have everybody back to normal.”
The Stars will be in Lincoln on Saturday to play two more pool matches before the start of the state playoffs.