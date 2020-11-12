Stars wary of rematch pitfalls in second showdown with Patriots

“Adams Central does what Adams Central does,” Harvey said.

Defensively, he knows the Patriots’ goal is to get the Stars in second-and-long and third-and-long situations where they can play eight defensive backs to try to force Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg to force passes into small windows.

Where they want to be

Yes, Kearney Catholic had plans from the start to make a deep run in the playoffs. It was more than high hopes.

“We knew we were a talented team with the amount of juniors and seniors we had, we knew we had an opportunity if our young men prepared like a state championship team,” Harvey said. “Our kids have bought into that philosophy.”

Harvey looks at a talented receiving corps and knows they all would like to make five catches a game. But the Stars’ strength is in the run game and receivers who need to make key blocks.

“The kids are doing what they need to do to get there,” he said.

Along the same lines, Haarberg has stayed in the center of the team effort.