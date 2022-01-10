Stars take care of business against North Platte Bulldogs

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team dominated in all phases in the game in its 49-33 win over North Platte.

The Stars move to 11-1 on the season. The Stars continue to impress in Class C-1 rankings as they are ranked third in the state. Head coach Bob Langan likes where his team is at but is always looking for levels of improvement.

“We needed to come out early and jump on them,” Langan said. “We did a good job of that. I know we had a good game, and I know we got some stuff we have to clean up for later on in the year.”

As the Stars were in control for most of the game, they dominated inside the paint by outrebounding the Bulldogs 22-9.

“With our size and athleticism, we wre able to crash the boards on both ends,” Langan said. “Take advantage of those shots last night and told some of role players greenlight shoot the ball. Mason has been shotting it better. If it doesn’t go in, crash the boards, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brett Mahony dropped 19 points and six rebounds for the Stars. Mason Mandernach dropped 13 points. Nine of those were from knocking down triples. The senior added four boards and blocked shots.