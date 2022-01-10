Stars take care of business against North Platte Bulldogs

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team dominated in all phases in the game in its 49-33 win over North Platte.
The Stars move to 11-1 on the season. The Stars continue to impress in Class C-1 rankings as they are ranked third in the state. Head coach Bob Langan likes where his team is at but is always looking for levels of improvement.
“We needed to come out early and jump on them,” Langan said. “We did a good job of that. I know we had a good game, and I know we got some stuff we have to clean up for later on in the year.”
As the Stars were in control for most of the game, they dominated inside the paint by outrebounding the Bulldogs 22-9.
“With our size and athleticism, we wre able to crash the boards on both ends,” Langan said. “Take advantage of those shots last night and told some of role players greenlight shoot the ball. Mason has been shotting it better. If it doesn’t go in, crash the boards, and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”
Brett Mahony dropped 19 points and six rebounds for the Stars. Mason Mandernach dropped 13 points. Nine of those were from knocking down triples. The senior added four boards and blocked shots.
“Mason is going to be a big part if we make some runs,” Langan said. “He has done a great job. We say greenlight, fireaway. He had a nice night last night. He hit three more tonight, hopefully we can see that a little more.”
The Stars opened the game with a 6-0 start. After leading 10-7 in the first quarter, Mahony picked up 11 points in the second. North Platte made attempts to catch the Stars after going on 5-0 run. Mandernach knocked his third three-pointer to put them Stars back to a double-digit lead.
The Stars spent more time at the line as they were 13 for 18 at the line and led 46-26 midway through the fourth. The Stars held North Platte to single digits. Kearney Catholic outscored North Platte 28-15 at the half. The Bulldogs only had one player finish in double figures. River Johnston led the Bulldogs with 15 points, and was 6 for 7 in his free-throws.
“Rivers is a nice player. I know he’s only a junior. Last year he took it to the hoop and finishes well. I know this year from watching film, he put the ball into the hoop consistently and I thought we did a good job on scouting. No. 12 (Caleb Tokinson) shoots it pretty well, and I think we only gave up one three early in the first half. There were 10 long open twos. I was kind of disappointed in that, but we did a good job besides that.”
Kearney Catholic will be at Lexington on Tuesday and Broken Bow on Thursday.