Stars sweep field to win Columbus Chamber volleyball tournament

COLUMBUS — Kearney Catholic volleyball rolled through the Columbus Chamber Tournament beating two ranked teams on the way to the championship.
The Stars beat Hastings 30-28, 25-19, Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Lakeview 25-22, 26-24 and Class C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic 25-18, 27-25.
“I thought the girls played well coming off a busy homecoming week,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “Plus, this is our ninth match in seven days. That’s a ton.
“It’s not easy to balance life, volleyball, school and still get some decent training in. A big key for us is keeping everyone healthy as a few hitters are dealing with some sore shoulders.”
The Stars (20-3) struggled early in several of the sets, but Conner said she was proud of the way they fought back and pushed through to get the victories.
Against Hastings, Ashley Keck had seven kills, Ashlyn Wischmeier had six and Syd Conner and Jill Collins had five each. Conner also had two ace serves and 20 assists.
The Lakeview match was a rematch from last week’s Aurora tournament and the Stars’ win accounts for two of Lakeview’s four losses. Keck had 14 kills to lead the Stars while Bailey Spangler had six.
Keck followed up with another double-digit kill performance, nailing 12 against Norfolk Catholic (16-3). Wischmeier added seven and Collins had six. Wischmeier also had two ace serves.
This week the Stars will host North Platte on Tuesday and pool-play matches Thursday in the Centennial Conference Tournament where the Stars are the No. 2 seed behind Grand Island Central Catholic. The Crusaders will host the finals on Saturday.
Bearcats go 0-3 at Lincoln NE Invitational
LINCOLN — Kearney High volleyball went 0-3 Saturday at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational, losing to Lincoln Pius X, Millard South and Waverly to fall to 12-9 on the season.
The loss to Millard South was the most exciting as both sets went long before the Patriots came away with a 27-25, 26-24 victory. Aspen Rusher led the Bearcat offense with eight kills while Avery Franzen and Analise Luke had seven kills each.
In a 25-17, 25-19 loss to Lincoln Pius X, Luke led the Bearcats with eight kills while Sidney Province had five.
Luke again led the offense in a 15-25, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Waverly as she had eight kills. Rusher had six and Lily Novacek had five. Novacek also had four blocks and Province had three.
The Bearcats are back in action Tuesday, hosting Norfolk, then will host the Kearney Quad on Saturday.
