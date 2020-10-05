Stars sweep field to win Columbus Chamber volleyball tournament

COLUMBUS — Kearney Catholic volleyball rolled through the Columbus Chamber Tournament beating two ranked teams on the way to the championship.

The Stars beat Hastings 30-28, 25-19, Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Lakeview 25-22, 26-24 and Class C-2 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic 25-18, 27-25.

“I thought the girls played well coming off a busy homecoming week,” KCHS coach Kris Conner said. “Plus, this is our ninth match in seven days. That’s a ton.

“It’s not easy to balance life, volleyball, school and still get some decent training in. A big key for us is keeping everyone healthy as a few hitters are dealing with some sore shoulders.”

The Stars (20-3) struggled early in several of the sets, but Conner said she was proud of the way they fought back and pushed through to get the victories.

Against Hastings, Ashley Keck had seven kills, Ashlyn Wischmeier had six and Syd Conner and Jill Collins had five each. Conner also had two ace serves and 20 assists.

The Lakeview match was a rematch from last week’s Aurora tournament and the Stars’ win accounts for two of Lakeview’s four losses. Keck had 14 kills to lead the Stars while Bailey Spangler had six.