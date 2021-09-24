Stars suffer first loss of the season in emotional night without senior setter; volleyball roundup

“Cal Squiers did a good job for us. She did a lot of setting for us this summer, so it’s not like it was anything new,” Conner said. “Just kind of getting used to being in a game mode and timing. It was a new rotation for her, but she did fine.”

Unfortunately, the Stars suffered their first loss in their opening match against Northwest. The Vikings won in two sets, 25-20, 25-21. The Stars came from behind the entire time, which is unusual for them.

“First game back would be different with a different lineup,” Kris Conner said. “You wish maybe it would be a little easier instead of coming right after Northwest. A couple of parents said that was a good game for them. But no excuse. It makes us better down the road.”

Northwest then duked it out with the Minutemaids in their next match. The Minutemaids took set No. 1 (25-23), and the Vikings won set No. 2 (25-23).

Northwest led by as many as three points in the final set. The Minutemaids kept fighting and would keep the score even but did not have enough to catch a lead. After tying the game at 22, the Vikings picked up three straight points to take down Lexington and go 2-0 to end the night. Northwest moves to 7-7 on the season.