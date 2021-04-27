Stars shut out Holdrege to end regular season

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys soccer team ended its regular season as it began. In full control.

The Stars dominated Holdrege, 5-0, marking their 10th win for the first time in five years.

The Stars had possession for most of the game, and it didn’t take too long for them to get on the scoreboard. Clay Gilg set the tone with Kearney Catholic’s first goal of the night and the Dusters couldn’t keep up with the Stars’ point of attack the whole game.

Jhordy Solares and Dillon Beachy added two more goals to end the first half and then the Stars added goals by Braeden Watson and Samson David in the second half.

The win builds momentum for Kearney Catholic going into postseason. Kearney Catholic controls its own destiny going into postseason play but is not putting its guards down.

“We have a really tough district,” Solares said. “We just have to think about ourselves. Honestly, the wins will have to come from ourselves and not from the other team. We’re going to decide whether or not we want to win it all with our effort.”

What gives the Stars the upper hand is that they have been unbeaten in their district. Grand Island Northwest likely would be a challenge for the Stars when they go head to head with them.