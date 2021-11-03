Stars serving game key to state tournament quarterfinal win over Pierce

LINCOLN — For the past few weeks, Kearney Catholic volleyball has focused on serving and receiving serves. It’s a safe bet it served them well.
The Stars swept Pierce 25-19, 25-16 25-17 in the Class C1 state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday and will advance in the state semifinals for the first time in five years.
Kearney Catholic led most of the match with outside hitter Ashley Keck leading the way. The senior recorded 22 kills, 14 digs and an ace serve. The Stars fired off 11 aces and Margaret Haarberg was the serving queen with five.
“Margaret Haarberg definitely served a tough ball,” KCHS head coach Kris Conner said. “I don’t know if it was the speed, but I like the speed of the serve from her.”
Josie Denney picked up four more aces for the Stars as a total of four players had at least one ace, and it started in the first set when Kearney Catholic took an 8-1 lead.
The Blue Jays finally got on the attack and made it a two-point game at 12-10. The Stars pulled away, reaching game point, but Pierce wouldn’t go down easily and put up five straight points. Keck scored the final point to take Set 1, 25-19.
Errors from both ends started to come to effect but for the Blue Jays, the errors kept them behind. The Stars led by as many as five points in the second set, finishing strong with three straight aces from Haarberg. The last gave the Stars the win at 25-16.
Pierce had its first lead after trailing 3-0 in the third set after going on a 4-1 run. However, missed serves by the Blue Jays kept Kearney Catholic in the game. Keck put in the final blow along, and Pierce’s last error gave Kearney Catholic the win at 25-17.
“We were trying to simplify a few things, and I think we played well today. For Pierce they were coming out on a 4-1 run, and they had a lot of missed serves, which was good for us. I thought we did a good job with our serve receives. ... You could see (us) passing better for the last few weeks,” Conner said. “We were zeroing in, trying to get upfield of our passes. When we do that, we have three hitters coming in, and it makes you quick and more confident . We’re still a decent out-of-system team, but if you could put the ball on the net, that’s normal.”
While the Stars’ offense produced 40 kills to go with the 11 aces, Pierce came away with 24 kills and one ace serve. The Bluejays end the season with a 27-6 record.
The Stars (32-4) will take on Columbus Lakeview (31-4) at 1 p.m. Friday. Lakeview is coming off a 3-0 sweep against Syracuse. Kearney Catholic beat Lakeview 2-0 in at the Columbus Invitational on Oct. 2.