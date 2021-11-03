Stars serving game key to state tournament quarterfinal win over Pierce

Pierce had its first lead after trailing 3-0 in the third set after going on a 4-1 run. However, missed serves by the Blue Jays kept Kearney Catholic in the game. Keck put in the final blow along, and Pierce’s last error gave Kearney Catholic the win at 25-17.

“We were trying to simplify a few things, and I think we played well today. For Pierce they were coming out on a 4-1 run, and they had a lot of missed serves, which was good for us. I thought we did a good job with our serve receives. ... You could see (us) passing better for the last few weeks,” Conner said. “We were zeroing in, trying to get upfield of our passes. When we do that, we have three hitters coming in, and it makes you quick and more confident . We’re still a decent out-of-system team, but if you could put the ball on the net, that’s normal.”