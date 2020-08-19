KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic softball has many reasons to believe its rocket ascent can continue.
The Stars went 23-9 last year, qualifying for the state tournament in the second year of the program’s existence.
And most of the players on this year’s team have experienced that climb.
Everyone who hit a home run for the Stars is back this year, including the top five RBI collectors.
But the losses are monumental.
KCHS lost its every-day battery, pitcher Baylie Luedke and catcher Christina Arram to graduation, and coach Russ Hiemstra died suddenly in the spring.
Jon Ruyle takes over for Hiemstra and faces the task of keeping the Stars on track in a time of coronavirus challenges.
“Trying to deal with all the different social distancing guidelines and that stuff has been a challenge,” Ruyle said. “And, obviously, with my lack of history with the girls, we’ve had a short amount of time to learn a lot about each other but I’m excited about what I’ve seen and how hard they’ve worked and been willing to adapt to some new ideas, some new teachings.”
Back to lead the Stars’ offense are Krista Lee, Sydney Owen, Liv Nore and Payton Schirmer, who all hit over .400 last season. Lee led the team batting .476 and scoring 53 runs. Nore drove in a team-leading 42 runs and Bralen Biddlecome had a team-leading four home runs.
While the Stars have plenty of offensive punch at the top of the order, it’s the bottom of the order that will have to produce to push the Stars over the top.
“We’ve got to hit one through nine. I think most teams are going to be pretty well set up to do some damage one through five, but to go deep in any kind of tournament is going to rely on your six through nine hitters,” Ruyle said. “We’ve got an inordinate amount of talent. We really do have some very skilled girls that have worked hard. Now it’s just getting them to translate it from off the tee and in the cages onto the field when it matters.”
Lee and Nore also reached double figures in stolen bases and Ruyle said his first impression of the team is its speed.
“They’ve got speed all over. They can close gaps in the grass and we’re pretty quick around the bags,” Ruyle said.
The offense and defense will have to carry the team at least through the early part of the season. Luedke pitched in 26 of the 32 games, throwing nearly two-thirds of the innings. Biddlecome did the rest and she’ll be in the mix along with Lexi Keim and Jacee Nore.
The other end of the battery is inexperienced as well as Ruyle said the only catchers on the roster are a sophomore and a freshman, “so, we’ll have to coach them up here in a short amount of time.”
If the pitching-catching tandem comes together, Ruyle believes the Stars can have another successful season.
“Our goals are to play as long in this season as we possibly can. We’re enjoying the sport so we want to play deep into October,” he said. “I think we’ve got a really solid core to do that. We’re very deep defensively, so that’s nice because you never know what’s going to happen with these quarantines and positive cases for this and that. So we have to be able to roll with the punches each week.”
