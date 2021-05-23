Stars' relay team medals in state finale

Unfortunately, Wischimier tired out to finish third.

The Stars then had to wait for the finish of the second heat, made up of teams that ran faster times at the district meet, to see where they finished.

“Waiting for the results I think was the most gut-wrenching thing ever, and then we saw on the big screen, our heart just dropped because we worked so hard all year,” Keck said.

The relay runners felt they were the underdogs going into the first heat. Their willingness, communication and support for one another got them throughout the day.

“For starters we had to come out in the slow heat tp compete, so we had that pressure on us to come out from the start. We didn’t know where we would end up after the second heat because we needed to run our best times,” Wischmeier said.

Kearney Catholic ended its season with eight state qualifiers. Half of them were first-time competitors at state, and the team earned two medals. For Petri as a co-coach with Elizabeth Haarberg, she enjoys her first season with the group outside of the track.

“Honestly, the memories come off the field are as much as fun as it is for them to win the medal, and they are going to remember that,” Petri said. “But I also think they had a lot of fun getting to hang out together, and I think they are really going to cherish those friendships.”