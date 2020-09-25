Stars put together late rally to get by Minden

KEARNEY — After five innings Thursday night, the Kearney Catholic softball team found itself deadlocked with a two-win Minden squad.
But the Stars (18-4), ranked fifth in Class C, put together a five-run rally to pull out an 8-3 victory at Kearney’s Patriot Park.
Lauren Marker, who had doubled earlier in the game, led off the sixth with a triple. Jacee Nore followed with a walk and Marker scored on a passed ball as Payton Schirmer walked.
Following a fielder’s choice where no out was recorded, Liv Nore doubled. One out later, Carleigh Eurek tripled, capping the five-run rally.
The Stars out-hit Minden 13-8 in the game with Sydney Owen going 3 for 4 while Liv Nore, Alexis Keim and Marker had two hits each. Liv Nore drove in two runs.
Jacee Nore pitched a complete game, striking out eight. She gave up one earned run.
For Minden, Lily Bloomfield went 3 for 4 and Bria Rogers was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Saturday, Kearney Catholic will play in the Adams Central Invitational. Minden will be at the Central City Invitational.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!