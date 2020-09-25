Stars put together late rally to get by Minden

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — After five innings Thursday night, the Kearney Catholic softball team found itself deadlocked with a two-win Minden squad.

But the Stars (18-4), ranked fifth in Class C, put together a five-run rally to pull out an 8-3 victory at Kearney’s Patriot Park.

Lauren Marker, who had doubled earlier in the game, led off the sixth with a triple. Jacee Nore followed with a walk and Marker scored on a passed ball as Payton Schirmer walked.

Following a fielder’s choice where no out was recorded, Liv Nore doubled. One out later, Carleigh Eurek tripled, capping the five-run rally.

The Stars out-hit Minden 13-8 in the game with Sydney Owen going 3 for 4 while Liv Nore, Alexis Keim and Marker had two hits each. Liv Nore drove in two runs.

Jacee Nore pitched a complete game, striking out eight. She gave up one earned run.

For Minden, Lily Bloomfield went 3 for 4 and Bria Rogers was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Saturday, Kearney Catholic will play in the Adams Central Invitational. Minden will be at the Central City Invitational.