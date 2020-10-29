Stars prepare for afternoon clash, first meeting with Chadron

KEARNEY — When Kearney Catholic bumps pads Friday afternoon with Chadron, it will be a new experience for both teams.
“We’ve never played them before,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said.
So he and his staff have spent the past week with their eyes on the computer screen, watching the Cardinals’ videos to see what they do.
“They’re a spread team,” Harvey said. “But they also want to establish a run game. They have some pretty good athletes on their team and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are good at what they do.”
Justus Alcorn “can sling it,” Harvey said, and the Cardinals also will line up in a Wildcat formation.
“I think the biggest deal for them is their throwing game,” he said. “(Alcorn) does a great job of reading defenses. They do a lot of boot game a lot of sprint-out game. I don’t think their strong point is running it, but they want to run it.”
The Cardinals (6-2) haven’t beaten a team with a winning record, but they’ve beaten all the rest, while Kearney Catholic (7-1) has beaten three winning teams, including Gothenburg, one of the teams that has beaten Chadron. Those comparisons don’t ease Harvey’s concerns.
“We just got to go into this game knowing that no matter what the seeding is, 16 teams made it. You cannot underestimate a team just because you see them on film and they’re the 14 seed,” Harvey said.
Harvey said the Chadron team the Stars will face Friday afternoon is not the one that has been playing since early in the season The Cardinals will welcome the return of a couple of injured players who were expected to play key roles throughout the season.
One, running back/wide receiver Xander Provance, is “pretty dang good,” Harvey said.
To counter the Cardinals’ varied offense attack, the Stars have a defense that has been improving weekly since the loss to St. Paul early in the year.
“We feel pretty good about our team, especially defensively. We think we’ve grown and developed throughout the entire season,” Harvey said.
The Stars finished the regular season with an outstanding defensive performance, holding Cozad to less than 100 yards of total offense.
“Offensively, I thought we played pretty good, probably three of the four quarters. We have to put together a whole game, especially come playoffs. You don’t have time for a hiccup in a quarter. That could hurt you big time in the playoffs when it’s one and done,” Harvey said.
@HubSports_Buck
