Stars prepare for afternoon clash, first meeting with Chadron

KEARNEY — When Kearney Catholic bumps pads Friday afternoon with Chadron, it will be a new experience for both teams.

“We’ve never played them before,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said.

So he and his staff have spent the past week with their eyes on the computer screen, watching the Cardinals’ videos to see what they do.

“They’re a spread team,” Harvey said. “But they also want to establish a run game. They have some pretty good athletes on their team and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are good at what they do.”

Justus Alcorn “can sling it,” Harvey said, and the Cardinals also will line up in a Wildcat formation.

“I think the biggest deal for them is their throwing game,” he said. “(Alcorn) does a great job of reading defenses. They do a lot of boot game a lot of sprint-out game. I don’t think their strong point is running it, but they want to run it.”

The Cardinals (6-2) haven’t beaten a team with a winning record, but they’ve beaten all the rest, while Kearney Catholic (7-1) has beaten three winning teams, including Gothenburg, one of the teams that has beaten Chadron. Those comparisons don’t ease Harvey’s concerns.