Stars open state tournament with win

HASTINGS — Kearney Catholic rallied for five runs in the second inning and held on to beat Auburn 9-5 in the first round of the Class C Nebraska State High School Softball tournament Wednesday morning in Hastings.

Lauren Marker’s three-run home run highlighted the rally in the second inning. Consecutive two-out singles by Krista Lee, Liv Nore and Sidney Owen produced two more runs before the end of the frame.

Lee, batting lead-off, went 4 for 5 and sarked another rally in the fourth inning with a lead-off single. Nore followed with an RBI double and scored on a pair of groundouts.

Nore finished with three hits.

Auburn struck for three runs in the bottom of the third on back-to-back-to-back home runs by Leah Grant, Kylie Allen and Jaeleigh Darnell.

Bralen Biddlecome was the winning pitcher, scattering 11 hits over seven innings. She struck out two but didn’t walk any.