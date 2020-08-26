 Skip to main content
Stars no-hit, mercy-rule CCV in home opener

Stars no-hit, mercy-rule CCV in home opener

Bralen Biddlecome

KCHS junior Bralen Biddlecome (3) threw a no hitter in the Stars’ game against Centura Central Valley Tuesday night at Patriot Park in Kearney. The Stars scored 12 in three innings.

KEARNEY — Bralen Biddlecome pitched a three-inning no hitter Tuesday night as Kearney Catholic defeated Centura-Central Valley 12-0 at Patriot Park.

After a special ceremony dedicating a bench to former coach Russ Hiemstra, who died suddenly this summer, the Stars rallied for nine runs in the first inning to take the suspense out of the game. Two runs in the bottom of the third ended the game on the mercy rule.

Biddlecome and Sydney Owen went 3 for 3 at the plate. Biddlecome, who connected for a triple, drove in two runs in the game and Owen drove in three. Liv Nore went 2 for 2 with a double.

In the circle, Biddlecome struck out five as the Stars improved to 3-1.

