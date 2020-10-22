Stars maintaining focus on securing home game for first round of playoffs

KEARNEY — For Kearney Catholic, the future is clear.
Beat Cozad Friday night, win the district and get a home game in the first round of the playoffs.
Lose to Cozad, maybe win the district and probably go on the road to start the playoffs.
Option A is coach Rashawn Harvey’s choice.
“We haven’t won (a district championship) in a long time around here, and the young men know it, so they’re striving to do that,” Harvey said. “But ultimately they know they need to get a win. To stay where we are in the point system — kind of like three, four, five right now — depends on what happens Friday night. But more than that, we have to get a win to keep a home game for the playoffs.”
Cozad (6-2) offers a formidable challenge for the Stars. The Haymakers were upset Friday by Broken Bow and they lost earlier in the year to Adams Central.
Cozad averages more than 200 yards rushing per game with quarterback Nolan Wetovick rushing for 779 yards and passing for 853 yards. Jacob Weatherly has rushed for nearly 500 yards.
“They’re going to be ground-and-pound all night. They play physical on defense … and then, special teams-wise, they always have a great punter,” Harvey said.
Slowing down the Haymakers’ ground game will be a key to victory for the Stars. Rushing defense isn’t a Stars’ trademark, but they passed the test Friday against Holdrege.
It was one of the best things Harvey took away from that victory.
“Our defense responded. Yeah, we gave up seven points but we fixed a couple of mistakes. Our kids handled that well. They responded to the other corrections that we made and slowed Holdrege down,” Harvey said.
Kearney Catholic went away from its four-man defensive front earlier this year, going to a 3-4 scheme that fits the personnel better, Harvey said
It’s one of the reasons Harvey likes where the Stars are right now.
“I think we’re playing well. We’ve progressed each week, especially defensively. We had a hiccup in the St. Paul game but defensively we progressed every week,” he said. “Offensively, we didn’t start out catching the ball well but we’ve increased that. Since the St. Paul game, we’ve gotten better at that. And then we’ve been consistent with our special teams game all year.”
Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg has completed 55% of his passes for 1,233 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cale Conrad has rushed for 700 yards. And Brett Mahony has 20 catches for 324 yards.
@HubSports_Buck
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!