Stars maintaining focus on securing home game for first round of playoffs

KEARNEY — For Kearney Catholic, the future is clear.

Beat Cozad Friday night, win the district and get a home game in the first round of the playoffs.

Lose to Cozad, maybe win the district and probably go on the road to start the playoffs.

Option A is coach Rashawn Harvey’s choice.

“We haven’t won (a district championship) in a long time around here, and the young men know it, so they’re striving to do that,” Harvey said. “But ultimately they know they need to get a win. To stay where we are in the point system — kind of like three, four, five right now — depends on what happens Friday night. But more than that, we have to get a win to keep a home game for the playoffs.”

Cozad (6-2) offers a formidable challenge for the Stars. The Haymakers were upset Friday by Broken Bow and they lost earlier in the year to Adams Central.

Cozad averages more than 200 yards rushing per game with quarterback Nolan Wetovick rushing for 779 yards and passing for 853 yards. Jacob Weatherly has rushed for nearly 500 yards.

“They’re going to be ground-and-pound all night. They play physical on defense … and then, special teams-wise, they always have a great punter,” Harvey said.