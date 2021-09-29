Stars look to stay undefeated against Broken Bow Thursday

KEARNEY — The pursuit of perfection continues for the Kearney Catholic football team.
The Stars had to make some adjustments while preparing for a Thursday night matchup at Broken Bow. The Stars practiced on Sunday and are likely to do walk-throughs on Wednesday.
“It’s the first time we had a Thursday night game in probably like five or six years, so we have to move everything up a day,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “We had Sunday practice and turned that into a traditional Monday-type practice. Our kids have been pretty good at being focused and tuned in, studying their opponents, watching films.”
The Stars remain unbeaten following their homecoming win over Minden on Friday. It is the first time since 2014 that KCHS has won five in a row. Now, the Stars have to deal with the toughest stretch of the year with their district games.
“We’ve got to take one district game at a time,” Harvey said. “We’ve got to focus on this team this week, and we’ve got a great stretch coming up. We’ve got Adams Central next week. We talked to them and say keep your eyes on the prize, and the prize is this Thursday with Broken Bow.”
Before the season started, Harvey expected that Broken Bow to be an improving team after going 4-5 last season, and his logic was correct. The Indians were 3-1 in their district. The Stars gave the Indians their only district loss last year and have won consistently since.
Broken Bow is 4-1 after a bounce-back win over O’Neill last week. A week prior, they suffered their first loss on the year to the reigning Class C Champs Ord High School, 28-6.
“We noticed that last year we were their last regular-season loss, and they just got progressively better each week,” Harvey said. “They return a lot of bigs up front, and obviously, they started the year well ... We’ve got to use our team speed and our defensive philosophy. So we have got to move in stunts a little bit so the big guys can’t just lock up on you, and so that’s what we can do in our philosophy defensively.”
Broken Bow is predominately a run-first team that depends on their options plays. KCHS’s defense has played lights out in the last five games, only allowing eight points a game. For Harvey, the defense’s biggest challenge in stopping Broken Bow’s run-play will come down to playing assignment football and eye discipline.
“It’s just the way their option style of football,” Harvey said. “Their quarterback does a great job of riding the dive. They will run the midline and will run the veer-type, run-dive option, and he does a great job holding the ball. We just got to trust your buddy - your buddy to your left and right to do their job. Don’t try to compensate for anybody else. You have just got to take care of your own responsibility when it comes to playing option football.”