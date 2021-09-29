Stars look to stay undefeated against Broken Bow Thursday

Broken Bow is 4-1 after a bounce-back win over O’Neill last week. A week prior, they suffered their first loss on the year to the reigning Class C Champs Ord High School, 28-6.

“We noticed that last year we were their last regular-season loss, and they just got progressively better each week,” Harvey said. “They return a lot of bigs up front, and obviously, they started the year well ... We’ve got to use our team speed and our defensive philosophy. So we have got to move in stunts a little bit so the big guys can’t just lock up on you, and so that’s what we can do in our philosophy defensively.”

Broken Bow is predominately a run-first team that depends on their options plays. KCHS’s defense has played lights out in the last five games, only allowing eight points a game. For Harvey, the defense’s biggest challenge in stopping Broken Bow’s run-play will come down to playing assignment football and eye discipline.

“It’s just the way their option style of football,” Harvey said. “Their quarterback does a great job of riding the dive. They will run the midline and will run the veer-type, run-dive option, and he does a great job holding the ball. We just got to trust your buddy - your buddy to your left and right to do their job. Don’t try to compensate for anybody else. You have just got to take care of your own responsibility when it comes to playing option football.”