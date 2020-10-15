Stars hoping to avoid falling into ‘trap’ game with Holdrege

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic football coach Rashawn Harvey smells a trap.
His Stars are coming off their biggest win of the year, a 33-22 victory over previously undefeated Adams Central. Looking ahead a week, the Stars likely are playing a district championship game against Cozad (6-1).
In between, lies the trap: The Holdrege Dusters (2-5), a team the Stars should beat.
“We’ve talked to our young men that we cannot overlook this Holdrege team no matter what their record is. They’re going to show up to play just like you’re going to show up to play,” Harvey said.
n Scouting the Dusters: Sophomore Jackson Hinrichs has emerged as a dual-threat quarterback, passing for more than 800 yards and rushing for nearly 400 yards. He’s also a leader on defense.
“Offensively, they line up pretty quick in different formations, so we have to be aware of what formation they’re in. ... On defense, it appears about every play they’re bringing a blitz or some sort of a blitz scheme,” Harvey said.
n Scouting the Stars: Nebraska recruit Heinrich Haarberg went over the 1,000-yard plateau in passing yards in the Adams Central game. He has completed 73 of 136 passes (.537) for 1,057 yards and nine touchdowns with only two interceptions. Cale Conrad is averaging 94.2 yards rushing per game. Linebacker Tate Florell leads the team with 63 tackles, just one more than Logan O’Brien.
n Best things Harvey saw last week: “I liked our defensive execution and intensity last week and we need to have that continue this week. Offensively I liked our ability to run the ball from multiple sets,” Harvey said.
n No surprise: Kearney Catholic’s win over Adams Central caught many people by surprise, but not anyone associated with the Stars’ program.
“For our team it wasn’t a huge surprise. We know how good we were,” Harvey said. “We knew people would look at that St. Paul game (a 33-7 setback) and say they got blown out by St. Paul. If you weren’t at the game you didn’t know it was 14-7 going into the fourth quarter.”
n What needs to improve? Red zone efficiency. The Stars got inside the Patriots’ 10-yard line five times and settled for four field goals, giving kicker Spencer Hogeland nine field goals on the season.
n Final note: “We just have to be focused and not fall for a trap game,” Harvey said, because a loss “would definitely put us on the road” in the playoffs.
