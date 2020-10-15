Stars hoping to avoid falling into ‘trap’ game with Holdrege

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic football coach Rashawn Harvey smells a trap.

His Stars are coming off their biggest win of the year, a 33-22 victory over previously undefeated Adams Central. Looking ahead a week, the Stars likely are playing a district championship game against Cozad (6-1).

In between, lies the trap: The Holdrege Dusters (2-5), a team the Stars should beat.

“We’ve talked to our young men that we cannot overlook this Holdrege team no matter what their record is. They’re going to show up to play just like you’re going to show up to play,” Harvey said.

n Scouting the Dusters: Sophomore Jackson Hinrichs has emerged as a dual-threat quarterback, passing for more than 800 yards and rushing for nearly 400 yards. He’s also a leader on defense.

“Offensively, they line up pretty quick in different formations, so we have to be aware of what formation they’re in. ... On defense, it appears about every play they’re bringing a blitz or some sort of a blitz scheme,” Harvey said.