Stars hope they’ve learned from their loss to St. Paul

The Stars return to action after last week’s game with Ogallala was canceled.
Last outing: After losses to Boone Central and Adams Central, Minden broke into the win column with a 43-0 romp over Hershey. KCHS is looking to rebound from its first loss of the season two weeks ago, a 33-7 defeat at the hands of St. Paul.
n Scouting Minden: The Whippets got it rolling on the ground against Hershey with Gage Fries carrying the ball 22 times for 162 yards and a touchdowns. Sophomore Braiden Braithwait was effective, carrying the ball eight times for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Through the air, the Whippets are averaging nearly 150 yards per game. Senior Ryan Johnson had four catches for 107 yards against Hershey.
“They played better last week than they did the week before,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “They’re going to run power football at us, we believe. They do have some spread sets but we believe they will line up and overload and unbalanced and I-formation and even Maryland-I and run downhill at us and try to control the clock.”
n Scouting Kearney Catholic: Nebraska commit Heinrich Haarberg is the centerpiece of the Stars’ offense. He has completed 38 of 78 passes for 543 yards and five touchdowns. Haarberg also has rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown. Cale Conrad has rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
n What got accomplished in the idle week? “We got our confidence built back up,” Harvey said. “We lost. We understand the loss. We understand the why of it. We know we have to go out and execute. We know what we did wrong. We know how we just made mistakes to hurt ourselves. We have to eliminate those mistakes.”
n What needs to improve? Harvey said the Stars have been focused on their second-half defense.
“We were in our last game with St. Paul We were in the game in the fourth quarter,” Harvey said. “We’re helping our young men realize, ‘You were there.’ At the start of the fourth quarter is was 14-7. We just have to eliminate little mistakes.”
n Keys to the game: The Stars have to catch the ball better and establish the run game, Harvey said. “Against St. Paul, our first two possessions, we dropped two touchdowns. Maybe it doesn’t change the outcome of the game but maybe in changes the way St. Paul proceeds offensively if we go up 14-0.”
n Final note: This game starts district competition and the only sure-fire way to get into the playoffs is to win the district.
“We want to start out in the district 1-0 and get ourselves in position to win the district. If you get down 0-1 in the district, it’s going to be tough to win the district,” Harvey said.
