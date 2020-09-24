Stars hope they’ve learned from their loss to St. Paul

n What got accomplished in the idle week? “We got our confidence built back up,” Harvey said. “We lost. We understand the loss. We understand the why of it. We know we have to go out and execute. We know what we did wrong. We know how we just made mistakes to hurt ourselves. We have to eliminate those mistakes.”

n What needs to improve? Harvey said the Stars have been focused on their second-half defense.

“We were in our last game with St. Paul We were in the game in the fourth quarter,” Harvey said. “We’re helping our young men realize, ‘You were there.’ At the start of the fourth quarter is was 14-7. We just have to eliminate little mistakes.”

n Keys to the game: The Stars have to catch the ball better and establish the run game, Harvey said. “Against St. Paul, our first two possessions, we dropped two touchdowns. Maybe it doesn’t change the outcome of the game but maybe in changes the way St. Paul proceeds offensively if we go up 14-0.”

n Final note: This game starts district competition and the only sure-fire way to get into the playoffs is to win the district.

“We want to start out in the district 1-0 and get ourselves in position to win the district. If you get down 0-1 in the district, it’s going to be tough to win the district,” Harvey said.