Stars hit the floor with ‘quite young’ team

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic girls basketball will have a few new faces this year.
The Stars, who went 14-10 last year, graduated four seniors who played key roles, Ainsley Aden, Liza Trettle, Christina Arram and Kelsey Borowski. They combined for roughly 20 points per game for a team that averaged 47.
While that leaves coach Rick Petri with a foundation to work with, he knows there’s work to do.
“Anytime you lose four seniors there is a lot of leadership there that you lose. You lose the understanding of what needs to be done,” he said. “The kids this year are capable of filling in and providing leadership for the younger kids.”
And Petri describes his team as “quite young.”
This year’s KCHS roster has three seniors and three juniors. And, there might only be five sophomores.
“A couple sophomores and freshmen have to come along and provide some help,” Petri said.
The good news is that two of last year’s top three scorers are back.
Ashlyn Wischmeier, a 5-8 senior guard, was last year’s leading scoring averaging 10 points per game, returns along with Ashley Keck, a 5-9 junior wing who averaged seven points per game.
Kyla Reifenrath, a 5-10 junior, is also a returning starter.
Other returning letter winners are 5-7 senior guard Jacee Nore, 5-6 sophomore guard Jenna Kruse and 5-5 sophomore guard Liv Nore.
“We’ve got a little bit of experience back and that’s a big help,” Petri said. “Jenna Kruse and Liv Nore both played quite a bit last year. Jacee Noree was hurt most of the year and showed some real promise at the beginning of the year. After that, we’re looking at younger kids stepping in to help.”
One barrier to the development of the younger players is the coronavirus protocols. Whether wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, the protocols are a barrier to communication, something young players need to help them develop.
“It’s tough. Kids don’t like to wear masks in practice and we’re trying to do our best to follow the mandates,” Petri said. “During a normal season, kids sitting there talking, communicating. Whether it’s basketball or socially it’s part of the process and difficult when you’re 20 feet apart,” Petri said.
It’s also a distraction for every player and coach throughout the week.
“It’s tough not having the fans there. ... It’s not what the kids are used to,” Petri said. “There’s a certain atmosphere at a home game. The kids are there, the bands are there and there’s a certain excitement.”
At Kearney Catholic, the guidelines limit attendance to 300 in the gym. Unless the guidelines change, the games will be played without students or the band.
Other schools have different limitations because of the size of the gym. Everywhere is going to be different. For example, when the Stars play Sutton Friday night, KCHS will be limited to 60 tickets for the girls game and 90 for the boys game. The variation comes from the games being played in different gyms.
For the players, it will be a constant distraction as they determine which of their family members will be going to the games.
“Once the game starts it’s not that much of a distraction. They just try to go with the flow. ... It’s just what it is this year,” Petri said. “Everybody’s hoping we’ll be able to play and given conditions in the state today, that’s up in the air. If we get to play, we’ll be happy to play.”
