Stars hit the floor with ‘quite young’ team

Other returning letter winners are 5-7 senior guard Jacee Nore, 5-6 sophomore guard Jenna Kruse and 5-5 sophomore guard Liv Nore.

“We’ve got a little bit of experience back and that’s a big help,” Petri said. “Jenna Kruse and Liv Nore both played quite a bit last year. Jacee Noree was hurt most of the year and showed some real promise at the beginning of the year. After that, we’re looking at younger kids stepping in to help.”

One barrier to the development of the younger players is the coronavirus protocols. Whether wearing masks or maintaining social distancing, the protocols are a barrier to communication, something young players need to help them develop.

“It’s tough. Kids don’t like to wear masks in practice and we’re trying to do our best to follow the mandates,” Petri said. “During a normal season, kids sitting there talking, communicating. Whether it’s basketball or socially it’s part of the process and difficult when you’re 20 feet apart,” Petri said.

It’s also a distraction for every player and coach throughout the week.