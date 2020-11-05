Stars happy to play another first-time foe

Defensively, Harvey said the Stars will have to contain quarterback Brody Darnell and running back Ryan Dixon. They have been the leaders for an Auburn team that is averaging 36 points per game.

Dixon has rushed for 913 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“The kid does not come down with an arm tackle at all,” Harvey said.

Darnell has rushed for 784 yards and 11 touchdowns and he is completing 60 percent of his passes. However, he was injured in last week’s playoff win over Battle Creek and his status is unclear.

For the Stars, defensive improvement has been the key to the run into the playoffs.

The Stars shut out Cozad in the season finale and Chadron in the first-round playoff.

“Having those shutouts recently has really given our kids confidence. ... The whole team is very confident but you can’t be too confident and overlook a team that comes in with only one 1-point loss to a good Ashland-Greenwood team early in the season,” Harvey said. “You look at the team on film and you know they’re good, so we can be confident all we want but we’re still going to have to show up and play the game on Friday.”