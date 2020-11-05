Stars happy to play another first-time foe

KEARNEY — Another week in the playoffs, another first-ever opponent for the Kearney Catholic Stars.
The Auburn Bulldogs (8-1) come to Kearney Friday night to give the Stars a northwest to southeast border-to-border experience this year, the first year that Class C teams are playing in a statewide bracket instead of East and West brackets.
Last week, the Stars’ foe was Chadron.
“We find it easier as a staff and our players are excited to play people that are different than we normally play,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said.
The coaches have to put in some extra time studying film and developing game plans and scouting reports, but that’s fine with them.
When it comes to Auburn:
“From my understanding they’re very similar to us offensively and defensively. They’re a spread offense and they run a 3-4 scheme defensively,” Harvey said.
What sets them apart is their athletes. The Bulldogs are the defending state basketball champions and all-state basketball star Cameron Binder is a linebacker and offensive lineman on the football team. He’s also the leading tackler, averaging nearly 12 tackles per game.
“They’re full of athletes. ... They just have a team full of athletes,” Harvey said.
Defensively, Harvey said the Stars will have to contain quarterback Brody Darnell and running back Ryan Dixon. They have been the leaders for an Auburn team that is averaging 36 points per game.
Dixon has rushed for 913 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“The kid does not come down with an arm tackle at all,” Harvey said.
Darnell has rushed for 784 yards and 11 touchdowns and he is completing 60 percent of his passes. However, he was injured in last week’s playoff win over Battle Creek and his status is unclear.
For the Stars, defensive improvement has been the key to the run into the playoffs.
The Stars shut out Cozad in the season finale and Chadron in the first-round playoff.
“Having those shutouts recently has really given our kids confidence. ... The whole team is very confident but you can’t be too confident and overlook a team that comes in with only one 1-point loss to a good Ashland-Greenwood team early in the season,” Harvey said. “You look at the team on film and you know they’re good, so we can be confident all we want but we’re still going to have to show up and play the game on Friday.”
Offensively, the Stars are averaging 387 yards and 37.4 points per game. Husker recruit Heinrich Haarberg is completing 56 percent of his passes for 1,606 yards and 16 touchdowns. Cale Conrad is averaging 111 yards per game and has scored 10 touchdowns. And Brett Mahony has a team-leading 25 catches for 411 yards and three touchdowns.
“We have to establish the run game. We have to drive on this team. ... Defensively we have to disrupt their zone blocking schemes,” Harvey said. “We believe our team is playing its best football. We’re excited about the way our defense is playing and that might be the best part of our team right now.”
@HubSports_Buck
