Stars’ goal: Play three days at state

Other returning lettermen are 6-0 senior guard Austin Christner and 6-2 senior forward Tate Thorell.

“We’re super excited to have everybody back,” Langan said. “The senior class has played a lot of varsity basketball in the last three years. Throw in Brett, who has played a lot the last two years, and a talented junior class ... and we think we should be able to be one of the top teams in C1.”

The Stars also have another asset.

“At times, we will be able to put five players on the floor that are 6-3 or taller. This should create match up problems for most teams,” Langan said.

Kearney Catholic opens the season Thursday at Sutton before playing Holdrege at home on Saturday.

“Last year we thought we would get everyone’s best shot and we did. We ended up losing some games against teams we beat the year before. I think this year will be the same in that we will get everyone’s best shot,” Langan said. “ I think we have grown over the past year and realize we have to bring it every night with the schedule we play.