Stars’ goal: Play three days at state

KEARNEY — Losing in the first round of the state tournament left a sour taste in the mouths of the Kearney Catholic Stars.
Playing Ogallala, a matchup that has become a heated rivalry, Kearney Catholic had a 9-point lead with four minutes to play. Then:
“They got hot and we did some weird things against their press. ... All of a sudden, we’re down one with a minute to play,” Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said.
Ogallala won 65-62.
Langan has only watched the tape of that game once, and “it took me to the end of the summer to go back and look at it,” he said.
What the Stars got out of the game was a learning experience.
“We saw what it takes to win down in Lincoln,” Langan said.
Therefore, the Stars have one goal this year — to play three days in Lincoln.
The Stars return four starters from last year’s 18-8 team, including Hub Territory Player of the Year Brett Mahony, a 6-4 junior wing who averaged 16 points and seven rebounds per game last season.
Other returning starters are 6-4 senior guard Logan O’Brien, 6-5 senior forward Kegan Bosshamer and 6-3 senior wing Blake Thiele.
O’Brien also averaged double figures last season while Bosshamer and Thiele scored more than seven points per game.
Other returning lettermen are 6-0 senior guard Austin Christner and 6-2 senior forward Tate Thorell.
“We’re super excited to have everybody back,” Langan said. “The senior class has played a lot of varsity basketball in the last three years. Throw in Brett, who has played a lot the last two years, and a talented junior class ... and we think we should be able to be one of the top teams in C1.”
The Stars also have another asset.
“At times, we will be able to put five players on the floor that are 6-3 or taller. This should create match up problems for most teams,” Langan said.
Kearney Catholic opens the season Thursday at Sutton before playing Holdrege at home on Saturday.
“Last year we thought we would get everyone’s best shot and we did. We ended up losing some games against teams we beat the year before. I think this year will be the same in that we will get everyone’s best shot,” Langan said. “ I think we have grown over the past year and realize we have to bring it every night with the schedule we play.
“We got a taste of what the state tournament is about and found out it takes four quarters of great basketball if we are going to win down there.”
@HubSports_Buck
