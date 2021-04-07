Stars go to 5-0 with win over Aurora

KEARNEY — It didn’t take long for Kearney Catholic’s boys to set the tone for Tuesday’s soccer match with Aurora.

Sophomore Jhordy Solares scored his first of two goals roughly one minute into the match at a cold and windy Ted Baldwin Park to spark the Stars to a 4-0 victory.

“I think we’re playing great. With that wind it was pretty tough, but we played like a team and we controlled the game throughout the whole game. We passed, we communicated, we did a great job,” KCHS coach Amer Arram said.

Kearney Catholic improved to 5-0 and has outscored its opponents 22-1.

He said the key has been, “I just have great, great athletes. I got 15 great players and they’ve been working together throughout the whole season.”

The Stars never let up after Solares’ first goal. They kept the game in front of the Aurora goal the rest of the match. Other scoring opportunities hit the post or the crossbar or sailed over the goal.

Two of the Stars’ goals on Tuesday came in the last four minutes. Kegan Killin scored on a kick of approximately three-fourths the length of the field as the ball bounced over the head of the Aurora goalie.

Dillon Beachy added the final goal.