Stars go into subdistrict marching in a hit parade

The top six hitters in the order had at least two hits. Lead-off hitter Krista Lee was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple. Clean-up hitter Bralen Biddlecome was 2 for 3 with a three-run home run.

“She’s so strong. She’s so determined. She’s so focused and ... everything in the batters box for her is no pressure,” Tidwell said. “She never puts pressure on herself. Even if she does, nobody sees it. She just gets up there and does her thing an big results happen.”

Carleigh Eurek, hitting fifth, and Payton Schirmer, hitting second, had a triple and a double, respectively, and further down the order, Kyleigh Seim went 3 for 3.

The offensive onslaught took the pressure off Biddlecome, who handled the pitching chores. She allowed eight hits while striking out seven in the five-inning game. She ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth when, with the Stars leading 8-3, Minden scored one run and loaded the bases with only one out. But two strikeouts later, the threat was extinguished.

“Same thing in the circle. She underestimates her ability to deal with pressure well. That’s kind of a pitcher thing, but when she can direct it into the batters box as well, it’s a pretty big dynamic,” Tidwell said.