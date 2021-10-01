Stars go into subdistrict marching in a hit parade

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic softball team hasn’t played at home very much this season.
They hope Thursday’s 12-4, five-inning win over Minden kicks off a successful home stand.
The Stars (25-6), seventh in the Class C wild-card standings, will host the C-9 Subdistrict Monday at Patriot Park, playing Ord at 3 p.m. The championship in the single-elimination tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket are Minden and Southern Valley/Alma, the last two teams KCHS played in the regular season.
Kearney Catholic honored its seniors before Thursday’s game. They are the first group to play four years in the program that started in 2017 and they’ve gone all the way to the state final, a level they would like to revisit.
“I’ll take this on any night, but especially on Senior Night,” first-year KCHS coach Sydnee Tidwell said. “This was a good game for the seniors to go out on and give us a good win before we head into subdistricts.”
The Stars blasted away for 19 hits, scoring three runs in the first and five in the second before tacking on another three runs in the fourth to steadily pull away.
“We have progressively done better at stringing hits together,” Tidwell said.
The top six hitters in the order had at least two hits. Lead-off hitter Krista Lee was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple. Clean-up hitter Bralen Biddlecome was 2 for 3 with a three-run home run.
“She’s so strong. She’s so determined. She’s so focused and ... everything in the batters box for her is no pressure,” Tidwell said. “She never puts pressure on herself. Even if she does, nobody sees it. She just gets up there and does her thing an big results happen.”
Carleigh Eurek, hitting fifth, and Payton Schirmer, hitting second, had a triple and a double, respectively, and further down the order, Kyleigh Seim went 3 for 3.
The offensive onslaught took the pressure off Biddlecome, who handled the pitching chores. She allowed eight hits while striking out seven in the five-inning game. She ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth when, with the Stars leading 8-3, Minden scored one run and loaded the bases with only one out. But two strikeouts later, the threat was extinguished.
“Same thing in the circle. She underestimates her ability to deal with pressure well. That’s kind of a pitcher thing, but when she can direct it into the batters box as well, it’s a pretty big dynamic,” Tidwell said.
The Stars played with a shuffled lineup as Lexi Keim and Kami Kaskie sat out with injuries. Both are expected to play in Monday’s subdistrict.
Without those two, Lacey Maciejewski moved from the outfield to second base. Schirmer moved from second to shortstop. Liv Nore went from shortstop to catcher. And Seim went from infield to outfield.
“On top of Senior Night, we had the frustration of maybe not knowing positions we haven’t play all season. But it was good, though. They did great,” Tidwell said.
KHS splits with Lincoln Southeast
Kearney High split a doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast, winning the first game 10-8 before losing the second 13-3.
Kearney trailed 4-3 going into the fifth inning of the first game then scored two in the fifth and five in the sixth to go ahead 10-4. The Knights make a late surge but couldn’t catch up.
Allison Lane went 2 for 4 with a triple and drove in three runs to lead Kearney. Kelsey Choplin was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. And Brooklyn Amend tripled.
Choplin was the winning pitcher, striking out four and walking only one over seven innings.
In the second game, Kearney scored the first run but trailed 8-1 after two innings and 12-3 after three.
Ella Kugler hit a two-run home run to lead the Kearney offense.
Adyn McCaslin and Hannah Wulf pitched for Kearney.