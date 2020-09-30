Stars fifth in own tennis invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s No. 1 doubles team of Blake Thiele and Kade Schrock finished second Tuesday at the Kearney Catholic Invitational, leading the Stars to a fifth-place finish in the seven-team meet.

Grand Island Central Catholic won the meet with 32 points, while Gretna was second with 24 points. Kearney Catholic scored 15.

Thiele and Schrock went 5-1, losing only to GICC’s Jackson Farias and Jackson Henry. Coach Stephen Friesell said the team started slow against its first three opponents but settled in to take a lead it never relinquished.

“However, against GICC we found ourselves ahead early, but then hit a wall and lost the match 4-8. We have done this often with that team. We play some really good points and then we get too tentative with our shots and we lose the match,” he said. “Our consistency of play and return of serve needs to improve with them.”

At No. 2 doubles, the Stars’ Jacob Isaacson and Creighton Sharp went 4-2 and finished third.

Friesell said they have been improving with each match. One of their losses was to Lexington where they trailed 7-3 but came back to force a tie-breaker before losing 9-8 (7-4).