Stars fall to Adams Central in Class C1 semifinals

HASTINGS — Cam Foster passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns as Adams Central overcame three turnovers and a safety to beat Kearney Catholic 34-29 Friday night in the Class C1 semifinals in Hastings.
Foster hit running back Macrae Huyser for an 89-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to hold off the Stars, who were rallying from a 20-7 first-quarter deficit.
“Too many points,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey repeated over and over after the Stars’ season came to an end with its defense giving up more points than in any other game this season.
The Patriots set the tone on their first play of the game, a 54-yard pass from Foster to Drew Bonifas. That led to an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Slechta. Slechta also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass later in the first quarter and hauled in a 38-yard pass that set up a 14-yard touchdown run by Huyser, who filled in for Hyatt Collins, the Patriots’ workhorse the first time they played this year. Collins had one carry in the game while Huyser ran for 84 yards, and caught a big 89-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter.
“We were banged up coming into the game. We have a bunch of guys who have bad ankles and ... we hurt a couple more in the game and just continued to fight and make plays at the right time,” Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan said.
Bonifas never returned after his first catch and Mulligan said the Patriots had several linemen who were banged up. But the Patriots continued to make big plays.
“I thought we had to break our tendencies,” Mulligan said. “I have a tendency to kind of be somewhat predictable and ... decided we were going to try to do a few things throwing the ball.”
Foster had four completions longer than 35 yards.
“We didn’t stop them in the passing game tonight. That’s not what they’ve been doing a lot of,” Harvey said. “Hats off to them for coming in with a great game plan. .... And we didn’t make enough big plays.”
The Stars relied on the running game of Cale Conrad, who rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg completed 8 of 18 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. But, he was twice intercepted by Slechta in the red zone.
Kearney Catholic started the second half with a 61-yard scoring drive and got within four points when the Patriots recovered a snap over the punter’s head in the end zone for a safety.
But the 89-yard touchdown pass to Huyser gave the Patriots’ breathing room even though Kearney Catholic scored again to cut the lead to five points. The Stars recovered a fumble and pushed the ball deep into Adams Central territory in the closing minutes. An apparent first-down run to the Adams Central 8-yard-line was negated by a holding penalty and an incomplete pass on fourth down gave Adams Central the victory.
The Patriots advance to face Pierce in the Class C1 championship game. The game will be played in Pierce as the championship games have been moved out of Lincoln because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Adams Cent. 34, Kearney Cath. 29
Score by Quarters
KCHS (9-2)7 7 9 6 – 29
AC (10-2)20 7 0 7 — 34
First Quarter
KC — Cale Conrad 2 run (Spencer Hogeland kick) 7:59
AC — Tyler Slechta 8 pass from Cam Foster (Slechta kick) 6:22
AC — Slechta 42 pass from Foster (Slechta kick) 3:26
AC — Macrae Huyser 14 run (kick failed) 1:33
Second Quarter
KC — Logan Miner 44 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Hogeland kick) 11:34
AC — Oaklyn Smith 2 run (Slechta kick) 6:31
Third Quarter
KC — Conrad 5 run (Hogeland kick) 8:09.
KC — Team Safety 6:28
Fourth Quarter
AC — Huyser 89 pass from Foster (Slechta kick) 11:05
KC — Logan O’Brien 9 pass from Haarberg (pass failed) 3:58.
