Stars fall to Adams Central in Class C1 semifinals

Bonifas never returned after his first catch and Mulligan said the Patriots had several linemen who were banged up. But the Patriots continued to make big plays.

“I thought we had to break our tendencies,” Mulligan said. “I have a tendency to kind of be somewhat predictable and ... decided we were going to try to do a few things throwing the ball.”

Foster had four completions longer than 35 yards.

“We didn’t stop them in the passing game tonight. That’s not what they’ve been doing a lot of,” Harvey said. “Hats off to them for coming in with a great game plan. .... And we didn’t make enough big plays.”

The Stars relied on the running game of Cale Conrad, who rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg completed 8 of 18 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. But, he was twice intercepted by Slechta in the red zone.

Kearney Catholic started the second half with a 61-yard scoring drive and got within four points when the Patriots recovered a snap over the punter’s head in the end zone for a safety.