Stars fall in state semifinals for second year in a row

At first, it was a defensive struggle as it remained scoreless early in the first quarter. With less than two minutes left, the Vikings were on the board after Kolby Blaser went deep for a 62-yard touchdown to Adam Van Cleave on third-and-12. Kearney Catholic responded in the second quarter with a touchdown run by Riley Grieser to tie the game at seven. Van Cleave scored the second time on the ground to give the Vikings the lead 14-7 at the half. Two plays into the third quarter, Blaser connected with Van Cleave for the second time with a 75-yard bomb for a touchdown. Van Cleave was active offensively as he caught five balls for 166 yards and three total touchdowns for the seniors. After adding three more points, Lakeview had a comfortable 24-7 lead by the end of the third quarter.