Stars fall in state semifinals for second year in a row

KEARNEY — It was dead silent at Miles Field as the Kearney Catholic football team walked off the field after Columbus Lakeview ran their victory formation. For the second year in a row, the Stars fell short.
The Stars fell to 11th-seeded Lakeview 31-21 in the Class C-1 state semifinals, breaking the Stars’ 11-game winning streak and crushing their championship dreams.
Kearney Catholic had to play outside its characteristic game plan on Friday. For the first time all season, the Stars were coming from behind and allowed more than 13 points to an opponent. The Stars fronts were manhandled by Lakeview’s lines.
“We came out and fought,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “That was a physical, big football team we just played. They are bigger in person than on film, and those guys played pretty darn hard.”
Early on, Kearney Catholic struggled with ball security.
The Stars fumbled the ball three times in the first half, and it put the Vikings in scoring position after the turnovers. Lakeview’s defense also provided a ton of pressure on quarterback Brett Mahony as he was sacked four times and completely shut down the Stars’ running attack. Kearney Catholic only had 23 yards on the ground.
“We hurt ourselves with the turnover,” Harvey said. “We were in scoring position, and we had a turnover down there. We didn’t give Brett a lot of time to throw the ball. We had to throw it in the air a little bit because of their style upfront in what they were doing and how they played on defense. So we had to go to the air. Honestly, we were more successful in the second half than in the first half.”
At first, it was a defensive struggle as it remained scoreless early in the first quarter. With less than two minutes left, the Vikings were on the board after Kolby Blaser went deep for a 62-yard touchdown to Adam Van Cleave on third-and-12. Kearney Catholic responded in the second quarter with a touchdown run by Riley Grieser to tie the game at seven. Van Cleave scored the second time on the ground to give the Vikings the lead 14-7 at the half. Two plays into the third quarter, Blaser connected with Van Cleave for the second time with a 75-yard bomb for a touchdown. Van Cleave was active offensively as he caught five balls for 166 yards and three total touchdowns for the seniors. After adding three more points, Lakeview had a comfortable 24-7 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Kearney Catholic still showed some fight in the fourth quarter. Mahony found Garrett Schmaderer despite a pass deflection, the ball was still in the air, and Schmaderer grabbed it for an 18-yard touchdown pass. Lakeview kept pounding the ball while milking the clock led by the hands of Cooper Tessendorf, who had a rushing touchdown with less than eight minutes left to play in the fourth. Mahony’s two-yard touchdown run left the Stars trailing by 10.
Kearney Catholic attempted an onside kick which was recovered by the Vikings. Lakeview ran out the clock afterward. Mahony completed 20 of his 29 passes for 179 yards.
As Lakeview looks ahead to the state finals, where they will play No. 8 Pierce at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Nov. 23.
The Stars will lose 13 seniors. Kearney Catholic has played in state semifinals in the last decade. Harvey reflects on this season and the adversities his team overcame after last year’s semifinals.
“Watching these young men play for each other, and during practice, they get after each other,” Harvey said. “Our coaches would take a step back and let our leaders take care of everything. So when you got the players invested in the season as much as the coaches were, we felt that we were going to have a good season.”