Stars face offensive juggernaut

KEARNEY — When Kearney Catholic coach Jon Ruyle started scouting Auburn, the Stars’ first-round opponent at the state tournament, one thing jumped out at him.
“They can score some runs,” he said. “The constant thing you saw was no lack of runs.”
Auburn will be the fourth seed, Kearney Catholic the fifth, in the Class C State Softball Tournament that gets under way Wednesday at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. All four Class C games begin at 9 a.m.
The Bulldogs (23-4) scored 10 or more runs in their last seven games and are averaging a fraction more than 10 runs per game. They are led by Kylie Allen, who is their ace pitcher (19-4, 2.50 ERA) as well as their masher at the plate. Allen is batting .533 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs.
“She’s going to be a force but it doesn’t look like she’s the only one on there,” Ruyle said.
Jaeleigh Darnell leads the team with a .603 batting average, getting 41 hits in 68 at bats. She has seven home runs and 31 RBIs. Five others are batting over .300.
“Our plan is to play strong defense against the girls who can put it in play and try to stay away from big innings,” Ruyle said. “We can’t string together too many innings of no runs for us and can’t let them put up too many crooked numbers.”
The Stars (27-5) can trot out six .400 hitters and three .300 hitters. While Liv Nore is batting .500 with 48 hits in 96 at bats. Lauren Marker is hitting .482 with a team-leading six home runs and 31 RBIs. Carleigh Eurek is hitting .466 with two home runs and a team-leading 45 RBIs.
Bralen Biddlecome is the Stars’ ace pitcher. She has a 16-2 record with a 4.20 ERA and, at the plate, she’s hitting .435 with five home runs.
Ruyle hopes the Stars’ bats carry their pop into the state tournament.
“I’m fairly optimistic if we can get our bats rolling right away ... we’ll be in it. If we struggle getting off the bus, we won’t have a lot of time to catch up,” he said.
The Stars won’t be wide-eyed first-timers at the state meet, having qualified last year in just the second year of the program.
Ruyle said he’s heard “a lot of talk of how different the state tournament is compared to all the other weekend tournaments and summer tournaments they play. ... Going through it the first time gave them an awe of the moment while this year it’s more ‘get down to business.’”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!