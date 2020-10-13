Stars face offensive juggernaut

KEARNEY — When Kearney Catholic coach Jon Ruyle started scouting Auburn, the Stars’ first-round opponent at the state tournament, one thing jumped out at him.

“They can score some runs,” he said. “The constant thing you saw was no lack of runs.”

Auburn will be the fourth seed, Kearney Catholic the fifth, in the Class C State Softball Tournament that gets under way Wednesday at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings. All four Class C games begin at 9 a.m.

The Bulldogs (23-4) scored 10 or more runs in their last seven games and are averaging a fraction more than 10 runs per game. They are led by Kylie Allen, who is their ace pitcher (19-4, 2.50 ERA) as well as their masher at the plate. Allen is batting .533 with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs.

“She’s going to be a force but it doesn’t look like she’s the only one on there,” Ruyle said.

Jaeleigh Darnell leads the team with a .603 batting average, getting 41 hits in 68 at bats. She has seven home runs and 31 RBIs. Five others are batting over .300.