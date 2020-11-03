Stars face league foe at state volleyball Wednesday

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic is no stranger to the state volleyball tournament.
The Stars have made 19 state tournament appearances and won consecutive championships from 2012 to 2015.
But the Stars have been away for a while, last playing on the big stage in 2016, but they haven’t been away so long that Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner believes they’ll have that deer-in-the-headlights look.
“I don’t think it will be quite like a true first-year team. I mean, so many of these girls have had a lot of state experience even though they haven’t actually played. Most of them were my managers or had pretty close ties with the team,” Conner said. “Just getting down there, they’re excited by that, but I think they have their eyes on going a lot farther than that.”
The Stars (30-5) are the No. 3 seed in the Class C1 bracket and will play No. 6 seed Lincoln Lutheran (29-6) in the second match of the 2 p.m. session Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln Lutheran is the defending Class C1 state champion.
The two teams aren’t strangers to each other, even though they didn’t meet head to head this year. Both are members of the Centennial Conference, but were in separate pools in the conference tournament, where the Warriors finished third and the Stars went home with the championship trophy.
Then came a hiccup for the Stars. They lost back-to-back matches to Broken Bow and Overton, two teams also playing in the state tournament.
“We had that big month and we played super well and then we got to a less busy part of our schedule, and it seemed we let down a little bit. I would say we weren’t game ready.
“The mental part is important and it’s better to learn it then than now.”
Even though the two teams didn’t play each other, Conner says she knows the Warriors well. She’s watched a lot of film of them.
Abby Wachel, a 5-10 sophomore outside is their leader with 355 kills, but Conner said the Warriors will spread the ball around. Three other hitters have 125 or more kills
“We’re going to need to try to get our serving game going and try to get them out of staying in system,” Conner said.
They Stars also will have to use their outside hitters — Ashley Keck, Bailey Spangler and Ashlyn Wischmeier — to “make their middle blockers run.”
Keck is the Stars’ go-to attacker with 398 kills. Spangler has 22 kills and three others have more than 150.
“Honestly, we just need to play the way we’ve been playing the last week and a half,” Conner said.
@HubSports_Buck
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!