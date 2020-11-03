Stars face league foe at state volleyball Wednesday

Then came a hiccup for the Stars. They lost back-to-back matches to Broken Bow and Overton, two teams also playing in the state tournament.

“We had that big month and we played super well and then we got to a less busy part of our schedule, and it seemed we let down a little bit. I would say we weren’t game ready.

“The mental part is important and it’s better to learn it then than now.”

Even though the two teams didn’t play each other, Conner says she knows the Warriors well. She’s watched a lot of film of them.

Abby Wachel, a 5-10 sophomore outside is their leader with 355 kills, but Conner said the Warriors will spread the ball around. Three other hitters have 125 or more kills

“We’re going to need to try to get our serving game going and try to get them out of staying in system,” Conner said.

They Stars also will have to use their outside hitters — Ashley Keck, Bailey Spangler and Ashlyn Wischmeier — to “make their middle blockers run.”

Keck is the Stars’ go-to attacker with 398 kills. Spangler has 22 kills and three others have more than 150.