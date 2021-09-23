Stars expected to be mentally focused during homecoming game

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic football team continues to impress each week.
One of the remaining unbeaten teams in Class C-1, KCHS focuses on Minden this coming Friday at Memorial Field during homecoming night.
“The message from the coaching staff is to control the distractions,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said. “Have fun with homecoming week, but we need your focus when you get out here at practice. I know it’s a fun week and there are a lot of activities inside the school building which are needed. When we come out here, we've got to shift those gears with a mental mindset and have an elite practice. Your performance on Friday night will be determined by how you practice.”
Harvey praised his defense after their win against Ogallala last Friday, only allowing 183 yards on offense. In the last four games, the Stars only allowed an average of eight points a game. For Harvey, it started with his players taking time to study film more.
“We’re excited about the way our defense is playing,” Harvey said. “We’re running to the football, recognizing plays, we’re studying film deciphering and dissecting what the offense is about to do, and you could tell from their film studies that they are excited about that. We’re tackling well, so we’re excited about what we’re doing defensively.”
On the offense side, the Stars have been dominant in their running game, rushing an average of 223.3 yards a game. A chunk of those yards came from their workhorse back, Riley Grieser. The senior back has rushed for 576 yards in his last 76 carries.
Brett Mahony remains efficient at quarterback as he has thrown for 553 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Harvey remains optimistic about his offense, and yet, it all depends on what the opposing teams throw at him.
“Right now, people have a perception that we want to sling the ball around,” Harvey said.
“We want to run the rock. We’ ll take what you can give us,” Harvey said. “We want to be effective and efficient in the passing game and keep ourselves out of third and long. Brett is doing a great job of that. He has been very accurate this year.”
It was only three years ago when the Whippets rallied over the Stars. Minden is coming off a 62-7 win over Hershey High School last Friday and is 2-2 this season.
Gage Fries broke out with 101 yards and two touchdowns. Harvey gave props to players like Lucas Epperson, one of the Whippetts’ leading tacklers on defense and a mismatch on offense.
“Those young men play with relentless effort,” Harvey said. “They are going hard every play, especially No. 20. He plays a little linebacker, plays a little receiver/H-back for them. That young man has one speed. They are progressively getting better each and every year. Coach (Jebb) Hatch is doing a great job, and his staff is doing a great job with those guys. The two films that we have, you can say they believe what they are doing there, and that translates on film for the men on the football team.”