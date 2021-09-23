Stars expected to be mentally focused during homecoming game

Brett Mahony remains efficient at quarterback as he has thrown for 553 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Harvey remains optimistic about his offense, and yet, it all depends on what the opposing teams throw at him.

“Right now, people have a perception that we want to sling the ball around,” Harvey said.

“We want to run the rock. We’ ll take what you can give us,” Harvey said. “We want to be effective and efficient in the passing game and keep ourselves out of third and long. Brett is doing a great job of that. He has been very accurate this year.”

It was only three years ago when the Whippets rallied over the Stars. Minden is coming off a 62-7 win over Hershey High School last Friday and is 2-2 this season.

Gage Fries broke out with 101 yards and two touchdowns. Harvey gave props to players like Lucas Epperson, one of the Whippetts’ leading tacklers on defense and a mismatch on offense.

“Those young men play with relentless effort,” Harvey said. “They are going hard every play, especially No. 20. He plays a little linebacker, plays a little receiver/H-back for them. That young man has one speed. They are progressively getting better each and every year. Coach (Jebb) Hatch is doing a great job, and his staff is doing a great job with those guys. The two films that we have, you can say they believe what they are doing there, and that translates on film for the men on the football team.”