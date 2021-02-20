Stars end regular season with thriller over Adams Central

“The plan was to reverse it and we set a whole bunch of screens down low and throw a lob but they were calling it out,” Mahony said. “ I got the ball and I saw their zone was pretty soft so I just drove it in and we had someone in the backside block that did a great job stealing them and I saw Blake wide open and he caught it.”

Fortunately, the Stars weren’t over the limit and were able to commit intentional fouls and with a few seconds left. Cam Foster, who led Adams Central with 11 points, had possession and attempted a fade-away three to tie the game but missed it. The Patriots, who led most of the game with the high of nine points, were only able to put up six points in the fourth quarter, and the Stars ended the game on a 13-1 run.

“We just kept doing what we were doing on the defensive end,” Langan said. “Like we wanted to keep Cam Foster from going left, and I thought we did that and rebounded the ball a little bit better. If we could do that for 32 minutes and play that hard all the time, we’re going to be tough. It’s tough to play 32 minutes that hard.”

The Stars struggled offensively the whole game due while the Patriots put on a dog fight on the defensive end to force turnovers and score in transition. The Patriots had the upper hand 23-18 at halftime.