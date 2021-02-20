Stars end regular season with thriller over Adams Central

KEARNEY — Blake Thiele finished Friday night’s game vs. Adams Central with only five points, but it was the final three points that mattered.
The crowd of 75 percent capacity at Cope Coliseum erupted as Thiele’s corner three-pointer went in and gave Kearney Catholic a 39-36 victory.
“We knew that they were going to sink in on Brett Mahony,” Thiele said about his shot with 6 seconds on the clock “One of us was going to be open. It happened to be me there.”
Friday night’s No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup was a preview of what’s to come in Class C1 with the state tournament around the corner. While the Stars didn’t put up their best offensive performance, Mahony, who didn’t make his first basket until the third quarter, was in his fourth foul with five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Hanging on with a deep thread, he found a way to orchestrate a comeback late in the ball game. A corner three-pointer tied the game at 36 with 1:30 left to play. That’s when Stars’ coach Bob Langan called timeout.
The first game plan was to kill the game clock and make sure the Patriots had no possession in the final minute. According to Mahony, the original game plan was to throw a lob pass to the 6-foot-4 junior, but the Patriots were all over it. So Mahony did the next best thing while he was triple teamed. He found an open man. Thiele made the three from the wing with only six seconds left to play.
“The plan was to reverse it and we set a whole bunch of screens down low and throw a lob but they were calling it out,” Mahony said. “ I got the ball and I saw their zone was pretty soft so I just drove it in and we had someone in the backside block that did a great job stealing them and I saw Blake wide open and he caught it.”
Fortunately, the Stars weren’t over the limit and were able to commit intentional fouls and with a few seconds left. Cam Foster, who led Adams Central with 11 points, had possession and attempted a fade-away three to tie the game but missed it. The Patriots, who led most of the game with the high of nine points, were only able to put up six points in the fourth quarter, and the Stars ended the game on a 13-1 run.
“We just kept doing what we were doing on the defensive end,” Langan said. “Like we wanted to keep Cam Foster from going left, and I thought we did that and rebounded the ball a little bit better. If we could do that for 32 minutes and play that hard all the time, we’re going to be tough. It’s tough to play 32 minutes that hard.”
The Stars struggled offensively the whole game due while the Patriots put on a dog fight on the defensive end to force turnovers and score in transition. The Patriots had the upper hand 23-18 at halftime.
“It was a battle for us tonight,” Langan said. “ I know in the first half, they did a good job of being a little bit more physical than us, and I was kind of surprised by that and a little bit disappointed in our guys, and I let them know.“
What got the Stars going was Logan O’Brien as he led the Stars with 14 points, including putting five straight points, which set up the comeback run they needed. Langan was pleased with the senior’s performance. O’Brien had one thing to say after Langan’s pregame speech before tipoff: “Let’s just win.”
“It was just the way it worked out. Logan O’Brien is a competitor,” Langan said. “It’s nice to see him shoot the ball with confidence. I think it kind of weighed him up and down with him and when he finally fired it away, it was good for us.”
Mahony finished the night with nine points and eight rebounds. All nine of his points came in the second half, including two three-pointers to help tie the game at 36.
“Brett hit some big shots, and I know last year’s gameplan, they took him away and he got shut out the whole game,” Langan said. “We thought we had a pretty good gameplan, mixing him, low and high and finally found that sweet spot with him playing low and get to that corner and hit those big 3s for us and then he collapsed on him and he skipped it across to Blake , and then Blake knocked the game-winner.”
At 20-2, the Stars now will focus on their postseason play, beginning with districts, which begins Monday. The Stars will face the winner of the Gothenburg/Holdredge game on Tuesday.
KCHS 39, Adams Central 36
Score by Quarters
Adams Central 8 15 7 6 — 36
Kearney Catholic 10 8 8 13 — 39
Kearney Catholic: Logan O’Brien 14, Brett Mahony 9, Kegan Bosshamer 7, Blake Thiele 5, Turner Plugge, 3, Dylan Merz 1
Adams Central: Cam Foster 11, Tyler Slechta 9, Jacob Eckhardt 7, Paul Fago 5, Dante Boelhower 4