Stars dominate second half to win holiday title over York

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys basketball team was not as crisp Thursday as it was Wednesday in its win over Amherst during the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament. Yet the Stars still marched on and pulled away with a 56-44 victory over York to claim their tournament title.
The fatigue might have gotten the best out of both teams. The Stars were the better team, but the Dukes didn’t back down, knocking down open shots that would keep Kearney Catholic on its toes.
In the second quarter, led by the 3-point buckets of Ryan Seevers, York went on a 9-0 run and even tied the game.
“We knew they were going to have some tired legs, and we depended on six guys last night. We started off with a nice little run ... and then got some tired legs,” KCHS coach Bob Langan said. “They are really nice offensively. They get the shots they want. I was surprised ... when I saw their field-goal percentages, I was like ‘Holy Moly,’ they will work to get the right kids in the right spots and take advantage.”
Kearney Catholic’s Brett Mahony had 15 points in the first half and led the game with 19 points and five boards. However, the Stars had a dominating second half, in which different players stepped into the scoring role.
Langan first gave praise to Dylan Merz for being aggressive inside as he finished with eight points. He also was effective defensively guarding Austin Phinney.
"In the second half we really wanted to come out and put it on and one guy that came out in the second half ready to go was Dylan Merz. He attacked the basket and got to the hoop. It was a little bit more physical and made it tough,” Langan said. “It was nice to see him in the second half, us getting into the hoop and in foul troubles, especially it helped out when we got (Phinney’s) fourth” foul.
Turner Plugge was in double figures again for KCHS as he finished with 13 points. Known as a 3-point threat, he only knocked down one triple but was 4-of-5 in free throws.
Mason Mandernach was aggressive inside as he stuck his nose in the paint, gathered some rebounds, and attacked the basket, finishing with 10 points.
“Mason is a grinder in there,” Langan said. “I know he’s tall and skinny, but he’s kind of an onery dude, and he would get in there and take his shots. Sometimes it cost us. When he will get it into the post, or he will just throw it in there or just put it up and score, he likes to take that dribble or take that elbow and clear his face, but he did a nice job finding spots.
The Stars outscored the Dukes 20-9 in third quarter as the game slowed down for the Stars. York ran out of gas in the fourth quarter, and Langan cleared his bench to close out the game. The Stars, now 9-1, will have another tough stretch going into 2022, in which they only have three home games in the rest of their schedule.
“We have to be road warriors, and that was different than last year when we had a nice year when we had a lot of home games, so it would be a little bit different than this year. ... I just hope the seniors, whether it be the top guys or the guys who don’t see a lot of time, but they just enjoy that crowd in front of them.”
The Stars return to the court Jan. 7, facing undefeated Grand Island Central Catholic in Grand Island.