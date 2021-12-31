Stars dominate second half to win holiday title over York

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"In the second half we really wanted to come out and put it on and one guy that came out in the second half ready to go was Dylan Merz. He attacked the basket and got to the hoop. It was a little bit more physical and made it tough,” Langan said. “It was nice to see him in the second half, us getting into the hoop and in foul troubles, especially it helped out when we got (Phinney’s) fourth” foul.

Turner Plugge was in double figures again for KCHS as he finished with 13 points. Known as a 3-point threat, he only knocked down one triple but was 4-of-5 in free throws.

Mason Mandernach was aggressive inside as he stuck his nose in the paint, gathered some rebounds, and attacked the basket, finishing with 10 points.

“Mason is a grinder in there,” Langan said. “I know he’s tall and skinny, but he’s kind of an onery dude, and he would get in there and take his shots. Sometimes it cost us. When he will get it into the post, or he will just throw it in there or just put it up and score, he likes to take that dribble or take that elbow and clear his face, but he did a nice job finding spots.