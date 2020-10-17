Stars dominate Holdrege for 49-7 win

HOLDREGE — Kearney Catholic accumulated roughly 500 yards of total offense en route to a 49-7 win over Holdrege Friday night.

The Stars controlled the game with a solid ground game, rushing for 390 yards led by Cale Conrad who scored four touchdowns on runs of 43, 2, 12 and 4 yards.

Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg opened the game with 67-yard touchdown run. He also completed 12 of 19 passes, including a 74-yard touchdown pass to Austin Christner and a 10-yard scoring pass to Brett Mahony.

“Offensively we played pretty good, especially in the first half. Defensively, we were pretty sound most of the night,” Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey said.

The Stars held the Dusters to 66 yards on the ground and 164 through the air. Carlos Nino de Rivera had eight receptions for 107 yards for the Dusters, including a 13-yard touchdown catch.

“We got through the trap game pretty good. The guys went in with a business-like mentality and got a win. ... It was good to see our guys competing and not falling into that trap,” Harvey said.

n KCHS 49, Holdrege 7

Score by Quarters

KCHS (6-1)21 14 7 7 — 49

Holdrege (2-6)7 0 0 0 — 0