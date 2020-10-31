Stars dismantle Chadron, 41-0

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic threw a lot of offense at Chadron Friday afternoon at Miles Field.
They played a little defense, too.
Dominating from the first possession, the Stars claimed a 41-0 victory against the Cardinals in the first round of the Class C1 football playoffs.
“Our goal was to come out and get in multiple sets. I think our first eight plays we were in different formation every time to see if their kids could adjust to all of the formations,” KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey said.
And from the start, the Stars took chunks out of the Chadron defense: Cale Conrad ran for 12 yards on the first play. Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg hit Austin Christner for 11 yards on the second play. And Haarberg turned a quarterback keeper into a 32-yard touchdown run on the third play.
The second drive started with a 19-yard pass to Logan Miner and ended with a 17-yard pass to Brett Mahony for a touchdown.
Haarberg went on to score two more rushing touchdowns and pass for another and Conrad scored the final touchdown to start the running clock with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
“I think we were efficient in everything we did,” Harvey said.
Haarberg finished with 46 yards on nine carries and he completed 10 of 12 passes for 156 yards. Conrad had a busy day with 103 yards on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ first four possessions were three-and-punt. The next two ended in interceptions.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter, when both teams had pulled the starters, that Chadron went over 100 yards of total offense.
“Our kids have been pretty dang salty the last couple weeks and we got to keep doing that. They were flying to the football really well,” Harvey said.
Chadron completed 7 of 15 passes for 39 yards and rushed for 115 yards on 27 carries.
“If you told me that they were going to run more than throw, I would have told you you were crazy. I thought they would try to get us in space a little bit,” Harvey said. “But we contained their running back, (Dawson Dunbar) and when they went to the wildcat, we kept him contained also. ... I don’t think (Justin Alcorn or Xander Provance) caught a pass tonight and we were worried about those guys in the passing game, so we played coverage very well tonight,”
KCHS ran 48 offensive plays for 200 yards rushing and 356 yards of total offense.
“We’re excited about how we’re playing. We’re excited about our side of the bracket,” Harvey said. “All of us are going to watch online tonight and see what the outcome is. We already have some film on both teams so we’ll start the studying process right now.”
The Stars will face Auburn at 6 p.m. Friday at Miles Field.
KCHS 41, Chadron 0
Score by Quarters
Chadron (6-3)0 0 0 0 — 0
KCHS (9-1)14 7 20 0 — 41
First Quarter
KCHS — Heinrich Haarberg 32 run (Spencer Hogeland kick) 9:01
KCHS — Brett Mahony 17 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick) 3:41
Second Quarter
KCHS — Haarberg 2 run (Hogeland kick) 5:30
Third Quarter
KCHS — Haarberg 9 run (Hogeland kick) 8:47
KCHS — Logan Miner 27 pass from Haarberg (kick failed) 6:04
KCHS — Cale Conrad 6 run (Hogeland kick (3:48)
