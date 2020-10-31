Stars dismantle Chadron, 41-0

Meanwhile, the Cardinals’ first four possessions were three-and-punt. The next two ended in interceptions.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter, when both teams had pulled the starters, that Chadron went over 100 yards of total offense.

“Our kids have been pretty dang salty the last couple weeks and we got to keep doing that. They were flying to the football really well,” Harvey said.

Chadron completed 7 of 15 passes for 39 yards and rushed for 115 yards on 27 carries.

“If you told me that they were going to run more than throw, I would have told you you were crazy. I thought they would try to get us in space a little bit,” Harvey said. “But we contained their running back, (Dawson Dunbar) and when they went to the wildcat, we kept him contained also. ... I don’t think (Justin Alcorn or Xander Provance) caught a pass tonight and we were worried about those guys in the passing game, so we played coverage very well tonight,”

KCHS ran 48 offensive plays for 200 yards rushing and 356 yards of total offense.