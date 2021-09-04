Stars’ defense shuts down Swedes to get win on road

GOTHENBURG —The Kearney Catholic football team took care of business in its first road game.

The Stars picked up a 38-7 win over Gothenburg and improved to 2-0 on the season.

The Stars’ defense made sure that the Swedes’ rushing attack didn’t get a yard. That’s exactly what happended in the first half, and that’s exactly what KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey planned.

“We played exceptionally well on defense,” Harvey said. “At halftime they had zero rushing. ... We did a great job stopping the run. That was a our game plan and forcing them to throw the ball.”

The Stars had 696 total yards. They were on the board right from the jump. Brett Mahony went deep with 80-yard touchdown pass to Riley Grieser. Mahony threw two more touchdown passes and ran one in as well.

Kearney Catholic led 32-0 going into halftime and managed to force a running clock. The reserves played the rest of half.

Harvey was pleased on the team’s execution.

“Overall, a great performance by our offense, defense and special teams, and we were able to put the young kids in the game to give them some experience,” Harvey said.